High School Basketball for Today(12/28/17) with HAECO Invitational, Sheetz Invitational and Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament

*****2017 HAECO Invitational Basketball Tournament for Thursday*****
Court 1
(Girls) 11am:Fifth place game…Page vs. Dudley
(Boys) 12:30pm:Fifth place:Dudley vs. Ragsdale
(Girls) 2pm:Third place…Ragsdale vs. Greensboro Day
(Boys) 3:30pm:Third place:Page vs. Northern Guilford,
(Girls) 5pm:Championship Game:#1 Northwest Guilford vs. #2 Northern Guilford
(Boys) 7pm:Championship:#1 Greensboro Day vs. #2 Smith

Court 2
(Girls) 11am:Seventh place:Smith vs. Grimsley
(Boys) 12:30pm:Seventh place:Grimsley vs. Northwest Guilford

*****Day 2 Sheetz Invitational(2017) at Southwest Guilford High School*****

Southern Guilford	0	VS	Morehead	0	1:30 PM	Girls	Coggins
RJ Reynolds	        0	VS	N. Davidson	0	4:30 PM	Girls	Auxiliary
Lexington	        0	VS	St. David School0	1:30 PM	Boys	Auxiliary
HP Andrews	        0	VS	N. Davidson	0	3:00 PM	Boys	Auxiliary
S. Durham	        0	VS	Burlington School0	3:00 PM	Girls	Coggins
SW Guilford	        0	VS	HP Central	0	6:00 PM	Girls	Coggins
Burlington School	0	VS	HP Central	0	4:30 PM	Boys	Coggins
SW Guilford	        0	VS	Southern Guilford0	7:30 PM	Boys	Coggins

*****Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament*****
Teams
Women’s Bracket
Eastern Guilford HS
Graham HS
McMichael HS
Northeast Guilford HS
Roxboro Community School
Southeast Guilford HS
Southern Peninsula (Australia)
Western Guilford HS

Men’s Bracket
Eastern Guilford HS
Graham HS
Northeast Guilford HS
Orange HS
Roxboro Community School
Southeast Guilford HS
Southern Peninsula (Australia)
Western Guilford HS

Today’s Games:
Women
10am Australia vs. Roxboro
1pm Southeast Guilford vs. Northeast Guilford
4pm Graham vs. McMichael
7pm Western Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford

Men
11:30am Australia vs. Orange
2:30pm Southeast Guilford vs. Northeast Guilford
5:30pm Graham vs. Roxboro
8:30pm Western Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford

