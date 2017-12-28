High School Basketball for Today(12/28/17) with HAECO Invitational, Sheetz Invitational and Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament

Games will be broadcast on GreensboroSports Radio beginning at 2pm from Court 1 in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center….GreensboroSports Radio….Games/Teams are playing now at GreensboroSports Radio….

*****2017 HAECO Invitational Basketball Tournament for Thursday*****

Court 1

(Girls) 11am:Fifth place game…Page vs. Dudley

(Boys) 12:30pm:Fifth place:Dudley vs. Ragsdale

(Girls) 2pm:Third place…Ragsdale vs. Greensboro Day

(Boys) 3:30pm:Third place:Page vs. Northern Guilford,

(Girls) 5pm:Championship Game:#1 Northwest Guilford vs. #2 Northern Guilford

(Boys) 7pm:Championship:#1 Greensboro Day vs. #2 Smith

Court 2

(Girls) 11am:Seventh place:Smith vs. Grimsley

(Boys) 12:30pm:Seventh place:Grimsley vs. Northwest Guilford

*****Day 2 Sheetz Invitational(2017) at Southwest Guilford High School*****

Southern Guilford 0 VS Morehead 0 1:30 PM Girls Coggins RJ Reynolds 0 VS N. Davidson 0 4:30 PM Girls Auxiliary Lexington 0 VS St. David School0 1:30 PM Boys Auxiliary HP Andrews 0 VS N. Davidson 0 3:00 PM Boys Auxiliary S. Durham 0 VS Burlington School0 3:00 PM Girls Coggins SW Guilford 0 VS HP Central 0 6:00 PM Girls Coggins Burlington School 0 VS HP Central 0 4:30 PM Boys Coggins SW Guilford 0 VS Southern Guilford0 7:30 PM Boys Coggins

*****Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament*****

Teams

Women’s Bracket

Eastern Guilford HS

Graham HS

McMichael HS

Northeast Guilford HS

Roxboro Community School

Southeast Guilford HS

Southern Peninsula (Australia)

Western Guilford HS

Men’s Bracket

Eastern Guilford HS

Graham HS

Northeast Guilford HS

Orange HS

Roxboro Community School

Southeast Guilford HS

Southern Peninsula (Australia)

Western Guilford HS

Today’s Games:

Women

10am Australia vs. Roxboro

1pm Southeast Guilford vs. Northeast Guilford

4pm Graham vs. McMichael

7pm Western Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford

Men

11:30am Australia vs. Orange

2:30pm Southeast Guilford vs. Northeast Guilford

5:30pm Graham vs. Roxboro

8:30pm Western Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford