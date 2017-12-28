High School Basketball for Today(12/28/17) with HAECO Invitational, Sheetz Invitational and Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament
*****2017 HAECO Invitational Basketball Tournament for Thursday*****
Court 1
(Girls) 11am:Fifth place game…Page vs. Dudley
(Boys) 12:30pm:Fifth place:Dudley vs. Ragsdale
(Girls) 2pm:Third place…Ragsdale vs. Greensboro Day
(Boys) 3:30pm:Third place:Page vs. Northern Guilford,
(Girls) 5pm:Championship Game:#1 Northwest Guilford vs. #2 Northern Guilford
(Boys) 7pm:Championship:#1 Greensboro Day vs. #2 Smith
Court 2
(Girls) 11am:Seventh place:Smith vs. Grimsley
(Boys) 12:30pm:Seventh place:Grimsley vs. Northwest Guilford
*****Day 2 Sheetz Invitational(2017) at Southwest Guilford High School*****
Southern Guilford 0 VS Morehead 0 1:30 PM Girls Coggins RJ Reynolds 0 VS N. Davidson 0 4:30 PM Girls Auxiliary Lexington 0 VS St. David School0 1:30 PM Boys Auxiliary HP Andrews 0 VS N. Davidson 0 3:00 PM Boys Auxiliary S. Durham 0 VS Burlington School0 3:00 PM Girls Coggins SW Guilford 0 VS HP Central 0 6:00 PM Girls Coggins Burlington School 0 VS HP Central 0 4:30 PM Boys Coggins SW Guilford 0 VS Southern Guilford0 7:30 PM Boys Coggins
*****Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament*****
Teams
Women’s Bracket
Eastern Guilford HS
Graham HS
McMichael HS
Northeast Guilford HS
Roxboro Community School
Southeast Guilford HS
Southern Peninsula (Australia)
Western Guilford HS
Men’s Bracket
Eastern Guilford HS
Graham HS
Northeast Guilford HS
Orange HS
Roxboro Community School
Southeast Guilford HS
Southern Peninsula (Australia)
Western Guilford HS
Today’s Games:
Women
10am Australia vs. Roxboro
1pm Southeast Guilford vs. Northeast Guilford
4pm Graham vs. McMichael
7pm Western Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford
Men
11:30am Australia vs. Orange
2:30pm Southeast Guilford vs. Northeast Guilford
5:30pm Graham vs. Roxboro
8:30pm Western Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford
