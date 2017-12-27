Scores from Day One at the 2017 Sheetz Invitational Basketball Tournament

Day 1 Sheetz Invitational(2017)

HOME		                VS	VISITOR		        TIMES	GENDER	GYM
Burlington School	53	VS	Morehead	26	1:30 PM	Girls	Auxiliary
S. Durham	        50	VS	Southern Guilford 32	3:00 PM	Girls	Auxiliary
St. David School	59	VS	HP Central	66	4:30 PM	Boys	Coggins
Burlington School	75	VS	Lexington	48	4:30 PM	Boys	Auxiliary
HP Central	        77	VS	N. Davidson	35	3:00 PM	Girls	Coggins
SW Guilford	        73	VS	RJ Reynolds	32	6:00 PM	Girls	Coggins
Southern Guilford	83	VS	N. Davidson	77	1:30 PM	Boys	Coggins
SW Guilford	        85	VS	HP Andrews	42	7:30 PM	Boys	Coggins

Day 2 Sheetz Invitational(2017)

Southern Guilford	0	VS	Morehead	0	1:30 PM	Girls	Coggins
RJ Reynolds	        0	VS	N. Davidson	0	4:30 PM	Girls	Auxiliary
Lexington	        0	VS	St. David School0	1:30 PM	Boys	Auxiliary
HP Andrews	        0	VS	N. Davidson	0	3:00 PM	Boys	Auxiliary
S. Durham	        0	VS	Burlington School0	3:00 PM	Girls	Coggins
SW Guilford	        0	VS	HP Central	0	6:00 PM	Girls	Coggins
Burlington School	0	VS	HP Central	0	4:30 PM	Boys	Coggins
SW Guilford	        0	VS	Southern Guilford0	7:30 PM	Boys	Coggins

