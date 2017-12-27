Scores from Day One at the 2017 Sheetz Invitational Basketball Tournament

Day 1 Sheetz Invitational(2017)

HOME VS VISITOR TIMES GENDER GYM Burlington School 53 VS Morehead 26 1:30 PM Girls Auxiliary S. Durham 50 VS Southern Guilford 32 3:00 PM Girls Auxiliary St. David School 59 VS HP Central 66 4:30 PM Boys Coggins Burlington School 75 VS Lexington 48 4:30 PM Boys Auxiliary HP Central 77 VS N. Davidson 35 3:00 PM Girls Coggins SW Guilford 73 VS RJ Reynolds 32 6:00 PM Girls Coggins Southern Guilford 83 VS N. Davidson 77 1:30 PM Boys Coggins SW Guilford 85 VS HP Andrews 42 7:30 PM Boys Coggins

Day 2 Sheetz Invitational(2017)

Southern Guilford 0 VS Morehead 0 1:30 PM Girls Coggins RJ Reynolds 0 VS N. Davidson 0 4:30 PM Girls Auxiliary Lexington 0 VS St. David School0 1:30 PM Boys Auxiliary HP Andrews 0 VS N. Davidson 0 3:00 PM Boys Auxiliary S. Durham 0 VS Burlington School0 3:00 PM Girls Coggins SW Guilford 0 VS HP Central 0 6:00 PM Girls Coggins Burlington School 0 VS HP Central 0 4:30 PM Boys Coggins SW Guilford 0 VS Southern Guilford0 7:30 PM Boys Coggins