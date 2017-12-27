High School Basketball Today with The HAECO continuing at the Greensboro Coliseum/Sheetz Invitational at Southwest Guilford HS
*****Wednesday Schedule for the HAECO Invitational at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center…*****
+++++All Court 1 Games today can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio….+++++
December 27 Schedule
Girl’s Semifinals (Court 1)
#1 Northwest Guilford vs. #5 Ragsdale, 2:00 p.m.
#2 Northern Guilford vs. #6 Greensboro Day, 3:30 p.m.
Boy’s Semifinals (Court 1)
#1 Greensboro Day vs. #5 Northern Guilford, 5:30 p.m.
#2 Smith vs. #3 Page, 7:00 p.m.
Girl’s Consolation Round (Court 2)
#4 Dudley vs. #8 Grimsley, 1:30 p.m.
#3 Page vs. #7 Smith, 3:00 p.m.
Boy’s Consolation Round (Court 2)
#4 Dudley vs. #8 Grimsley 4:30 p.m.
#6 Ragsdale vs. #7 Northwest Guilford, 6:00 p.m.
2017 Sheetz Invitational at Southwest Guilford High School
Boys
1:30pm North Davidson vs. Southern Guilford Coggins Gym
4:30pm High Point Central vs. St. Davids School Coggins Gym
6pm The Burlington School vs. Lexington Aux. Gym
7:30PM Southwest Guilford vs. High Point Andrews Coggins Gym
Girls
1:3pm The Burlington School vs. Morehead Aux. Gym
3pm High Point Central vs. North Davidson Coggins Gym
3pm Southern Durham vs. Southern Guilford Aux. Gym
6pm Southwest Guilford vs. RJ Reynolds Coggins Gym
