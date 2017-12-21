Game Report on North Davidson-East Davidson Boys Basketball:ND men motor, as Fulks, Dalton and Hester combine for 54 points

North Davidson 82, East Davidson 57

East Davidson      9     8     19    21     57
North Davidson    17    22     22    21     82

Records:

North Davidson 3-3 (3-3) Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson 1-10 (1-7) Central Carolina 2A

North Davidson Scoring:

Themus Fulks-22
Jamarien Dalton-20
Satchel Hester-12
Darian Green-5
Tanner Wilson-5
RJ Yokley-4
Dylan Shortt-4
Adolfo Bedolla-3
Gaven Swicegood-3
Mason Everhart-2
Kenton Moore-2

East Davidson Scoring:

Colton Burgiss-19
Kobie Warrick-12
Mason Riggs-11
Coco Jones-4
Joseph Skeen-4
Eli Jacobs-3
Matt Everhart-2
Josh Brower-1
Auggie McIntire-1

Courtesy of Josh Snyder Varsity Boys Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School

