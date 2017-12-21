Game Report on North Davidson-East Davidson Boys Basketball:ND men motor, as Fulks, Dalton and Hester combine for 54 points
North Davidson 82, East Davidson 57
East Davidson 9 8 19 21 57 North Davidson 17 22 22 21 82
Records:
North Davidson 3-3 (3-3) Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson 1-10 (1-7) Central Carolina 2A
North Davidson Scoring:
Themus Fulks-22
Jamarien Dalton-20
Satchel Hester-12
Darian Green-5
Tanner Wilson-5
RJ Yokley-4
Dylan Shortt-4
Adolfo Bedolla-3
Gaven Swicegood-3
Mason Everhart-2
Kenton Moore-2
East Davidson Scoring:
Colton Burgiss-19
Kobie Warrick-12
Mason Riggs-11
Coco Jones-4
Joseph Skeen-4
Eli Jacobs-3
Matt Everhart-2
Josh Brower-1
Auggie McIntire-1
Courtesy of Josh Snyder Varsity Boys Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.