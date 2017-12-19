High Point WSOC Welcomes Three Early Signees

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University head women’s soccer coach Marty Beall announced on Tuesday the first three signings in the team’s 2018 recruiting class. Daria Britton, Lauren Mazich, and Skyler Prillaman will all enroll at High Point for the Spring 2018 semester and be eligible to play in the fall.

“We are very excited that Daria, Lauren, and Skyler have decided to graduate high school early to enroll at High Point University,” Beall said. “Each of these young ladies are dedicated to becoming the best they can be, both on the field and off. They are great additions to our amazing women’s soccer family and we are extremely excited they have chosen HPU as their home.”

PLAYER SPOTLIGHTS

Daria Britton | 6-1 | Defender | San Antonio, Texas | Alamo Heights | Classics Elite Soccer Academy

Prep: Daria comes to HPU following a storied high school and club career in Texas. At Alamo Heights High School, she was named an All-State performer by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches twice, earning second team honors in 2016 before being named to the first team in 2017. The defender was named the Defensive MVP of her district for 2016-17 in addition to being named to the San Antonio Express News All-Area team in 2017. Her team was undefeated district champions three times and was a regional finalist in 2016-17.

Daria has also competed on the club circuit for Club Elite Soccer Academy since 2008 and for Albion Hurricanes FC ECNL from 2014-16. She was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Best XI at the ECNL Texas 2016 and Classics Elite Best XI at ECNL Phoenix 2017. Her club team won the South Texas State Championship as part of the USYS National Championship Series in 2014 and 2015. Additionally, the club was US Club Soccer USC National Premier League Champions in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and competed in the National Finals of the National Premiere League each year.

Personal: Daria is the daughter of Douglas and Moira Britton, and has an older sister, Aine. Her grandfather, Bob McGinn, played basketball at Loyola University and St. Louis University, while her great-grandfather, Robert McGinn, played professional soccer in Houston in the 1930’s and was inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame in 1998. A member of both the National Honor Society and the National Latin Honor Society, Daria intends to major in biology at HPU.

Lauren Mazich | 5-6 | Forward | Hillsborough, N.J. | Hillsborough | FC Copa

Prep: Lauren arrives at HPU after a three-year varsity career at Hillsborough High School in New Jersey. She led her team in scoring each of her three years, compiling 33 total goals. She was named to the All-County second team as a sophomore and third team all-conference as a junior. On the club circuit, Lauren has played for FC Copa for seven years. In that time, her club has won four state championships and a regional title. FC Copa was also a national finalist in 2016.

Lauren also played futsal in her prep career, winning three state titles and two Northeast regional championships.

Personal: Lauren is the daughter of Jim and Cathy Mazich, and has an older brother, Jimmy, and a younger sister, Sarah. Her father played basketball at Monmouth University in New Jersey. She intends to major in sport communication at HPU.

Skyler Prillaman | 5-6 | Forward | Ridgeway, Va. | Bassett | Piedmont Triad FC

Prep: A local product, Skyler comes to HPU by way of Bassett High School near Martinsville, Va. The forward played just one year in high school, but made it count by scoring at least one goal against every team in the regular season. She was named the female soccer Player of the Year by the Martinsville Bulletin as a freshman in 2014-15 and was tabbed first team all-conference.

Skyler excelled in the club circuit for the Piedmont Triad FC 99 Lady Black U13-U19 squads. She was awarded the PTFC Spirit Award in 2017 and was a part of five consecutive USYSA North Carolina State Championships from U14-U19. Her club was also a state finalist at the U13 level. Additionally, the club competed in five Region III tournaments.

Personal: Skyler is the daughter of CD and Emily Prillaman, and has an older brother Lucas, and an older sister, Beth Terrier. In high school, she was a member of the National Beta Club, the National Honor Society, earned the Academic Letter Award and was on the Straight A Honor Roll all four years. She is undecided on a major at HPU.

The trio will enroll early at High Point for the spring semester and be joined by the remainder of the team’s recruiting class in the fall. The additional members of the recruiting class will be announced in the spring.

Coach Beall will be replacing the all-time winningest senior class in school history, which compiled 50 victories over four seasons and advanced to a pair of NCAA Tournaments, including 2017.