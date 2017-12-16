Game Report on Dudley-Western Guilford Boys Basketball:Reid, Wright and Cameron help Panthers get past Hornets
Dudley 61, Western Guilford 59
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Dudley 17 21 5 18 61 W Guilfod 11 12 14 22 59
Dudley
Josh Reid 12pts
Kevon Wright 11
Tavon Cameron 10
Tim Boulware 7
Taron Trotman 6
Isaiah Staton Ray 6
Cam Thomas 4
Darien Wynn 3
Mahlik Lowe 2
Western
KeAnthony Velsquez 15
Bryson Watlington 18
Michael Bowers 11
Corinth McCuley 4
Anthony Pressley 3
Miles Davis 6
Chris Hicks
Courtesy of Dudley assistant coach Josh Prince
