Game Report on Caldwell Academy-Westchester Country Day Boys Basketball:Collins, Collis and Garrett help send Caldwell Eagles to big win over top rival WCD/WES tops HPCA 87-43

Posted by Press Release on December 16, 2017 at 11:55 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Final Score:Caldwell Academy 84, Westchester Country Day 72

                    
                     1st.      2nd.     3rd.     4th.    Final
CA.                  18        15       30       21      84
WCD                  11        19       18       24      72

Caldwell

Greyson Collins 26pts 12rebs
KJ Garrett 20pts 8assists 6rebs
William Collis 24pts 5rebs
Sam Plasman 4pts
Bowen Young 8pts 4rebs
Davis Leonard 2pts 4rebs

Westchester Country Day

Spencer Sherrill 10pts
Nick Brown 31pts
Jeff Branch 6pts
Matthew Boggis 2pts
Luke Johnson 14pts
Josh Tyler 4pts
George Culp 2pts

Courtesy of Caldwell Academy head coach Michael McDuffie

*****Also Wesleyan Christian Academy boys over High Point Christian Academy 87-43….*****
WES(11-2)/HPCA(4-3)
Wesleyan Christian Academy girls 57, HPCA 22
WES(8-2)/HPCA(3-6)

