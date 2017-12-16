Game Report on Caldwell Academy-Westchester Country Day Boys Basketball:Collins, Collis and Garrett help send Caldwell Eagles to big win over top rival WCD/WES tops HPCA 87-43
Final Score:Caldwell Academy 84, Westchester Country Day 72
1st. 2nd. 3rd. 4th. Final CA. 18 15 30 21 84 WCD 11 19 18 24 72
Caldwell
Greyson Collins 26pts 12rebs
KJ Garrett 20pts 8assists 6rebs
William Collis 24pts 5rebs
Sam Plasman 4pts
Bowen Young 8pts 4rebs
Davis Leonard 2pts 4rebs
Westchester Country Day
Spencer Sherrill 10pts
Nick Brown 31pts
Jeff Branch 6pts
Matthew Boggis 2pts
Luke Johnson 14pts
Josh Tyler 4pts
George Culp 2pts
Courtesy of Caldwell Academy head coach Michael McDuffie
*****Also Wesleyan Christian Academy boys over High Point Christian Academy 87-43….*****
WES(11-2)/HPCA(4-3)
Wesleyan Christian Academy girls 57, HPCA 22
WES(8-2)/HPCA(3-6)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.