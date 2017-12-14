Game Report: Smith vs Southwest Guilford Girls Basketball

Posted by Press Release on December 14, 2017 at 8:47 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment 

Team                    1st  2nd  3rd  4th  Total	
Southwest Guilford      25   18   18   23    84	
Smith                   14   18   18    9    59

Southwest Guilford
Faith Price 29
Tiir Nyok 6
Grayce Slade
Sarah Nelson
Carolyn Adams
Lauren Carter 34
Ja’Lyn Slade 2
Lauren Adeloye 2
Michaela Bryant
Delaney Gandalfo 8

Smith
D Jackson 17
M Ruff 5
I Sturdivant 19
J Gwynn 4
H Fletcher 14

Submitted by Lance Willard

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top