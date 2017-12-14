Game Report: Smith vs Southwest Guilford Girls Basketball
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Southwest Guilford 25 18 18 23 84 Smith 14 18 18 9 59
Southwest Guilford
Faith Price 29
Tiir Nyok 6
Grayce Slade
Sarah Nelson
Carolyn Adams
Lauren Carter 34
Ja’Lyn Slade 2
Lauren Adeloye 2
Michaela Bryant
Delaney Gandalfo 8
Smith
D Jackson 17
M Ruff 5
I Sturdivant 19
J Gwynn 4
H Fletcher 14
Submitted by Lance Willard
