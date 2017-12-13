Graham Sporting Goods High School Basketball Tonight Finals(12/13/17):EG’s Jaylen Alston with what could be the “Dunk of the Year” so far for ’17/EG now (8-0)/Alston with 27 points for EG Wildcats

High School Basketball Finals for Wednesday December 13:

Popping the finals up, and headed back with some details…

Southern Guilford boys 65, High Point Central 39

West Forsyth girls 61, Page 34

Northern Guilford boys 57, McMichael 40

West Forsyth(7-0)/Page(5-2)

Northeast Guilford girls 79, Eastern Alamance 60

NEG(4-4)

East Forsyth boys 59, WS Carver 31

East Forsyth(6-0)

North Davidson boys 71, Oak Grove 28

Eastern Guilford boys 65, Grimsley 37

Jaylen Alston from Eastern Guilford HS had could be the “Dunk of the Year” so far for this season in Guilford County, when he went up for a follow shot and he flushed the miss down with unseen for ’17 authority….The Flowers kid from Grimsley has the #2 dunk we have seen and he did in the first game of the year over at Smith, but Alston has taken over the top spot and he has it for now with the “Killer Flush” going into the Christmas break….

Eastern Guilford moves on to (8-0) on the season and Grimsley falls to (6-3)…..

Eastern Guilford girls 48, Grimsley 37

Jasmine Harris with 20 points and at least 10 rebounds to lead the EG Wildcats and Destiny McLean added 14 for Eastern….Rebecca Little with 20 points and a load of late 3’s to pace the Grimsley Whirlies….

JV Boys:Grimsley 65, Eastern Guilford 55

JV Boys:Page 57, West Forsyth 51

JV Girls:Page 38, West Forsyth 34

EG-Grimsley girls game:

EG(4-2)/Grimsley(3-5)

End of 1st Q:EG 14, Grimsley 5…Halftime:EG 23, Grimsley 11…End of 3rd Q:EG 39, Grimsley 19…Final:EG 48, Grimsley 37…

EG scoring: Harris with 20, McLean with 14, Davis with 5, Swain with 5, Dudley and Wright with 2 pts. each and Coltrane with 1 point….

Grimsley scoring: Little with 20, Dowtin with 5, Sawyers with 4, Cox with 3, Goldman with 3 and White with 2 points….