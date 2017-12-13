Game Report on Smith(7-1)-Western Guilford Boys Basketball

Boys Basketball

Ben l Smith 87
Western Guilford 41

Western- 9(1st) 19(2nd) 9(3rd)  4(4th)
Smith-  24(1st) 35(2nd) 22(3rd) 6(4th)

Smith scorers
C. Hayes- 6 points
J. Williams-7 points
J. Crutchfield- 6 points
I. Bigelow- 18 points 10 rebounds
S. Mason- 8 points
T. Burris- 3 points
M. Puryear-6 points
J. Gamble- 13 points
C. McCormick- 2 points
J. Gainey- 19 points 7 blocks 9 reb
N. Witherspoon- 1 points

Western Scorers
K. Velasquez- 4 points
M. Bowens- 7 points
B Watlington- 9 points
C. McCulley- 7 points
S. Williams- 4 points
M. Davis- 5 points
K. Page- 5 points

Courtesy of Smith assistant Coach Irv

