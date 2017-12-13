Game Report on East Forsyth-WS Carver Boys Basketball:Balance and Defense are the key for East Forsyth as Eagles soar to (6-0) for ’17

East Forsyth 59, WS Carver 31

EAST FORSYTH - 20-15-14-10--59 CARVER - 11--6--0-14--31

EAST FORSYTH (6-0) Savon Brintley 10, Sparrow 8, Mahaffey 7, Wiley 7, Samuels 5, Hairston 5, Jones 4, AJ Hall 4, Rivers 4, Watkins 2, McCummings 2, Nichols 1, Brad Hall, Rhodes, Greaux.

CARVER (1-5) Maurice Reid 11, Bradley 7, George 7, Smith-Jessup 2, Ruffin 2, Fleming 2.

East Forsyth relied on its aggressive defense and balanced scoring to smother Carver 59-31 at Jack Musten Gym Wednesday night in Kernersville, holding the visiting Yellowjackets almost 21 minutes without a field goal through the middle stages of the game.

The Eagles, now 6-0 on the season, trailed only at 2-0 and led by as many as 34 points (53-19) midway through the fourth quarter, holding Carver without a field goal from the one-minute mark of the first quarter until a Maurice Reid basket in the lane with 3:28 remaining in the game reduced the East lead to 55-23.

East Forsyth forced 32 turnovers by the Yellowjackets, 21 in the first half, & held the visitors scoreless for the first 10 minutes of the second half to register their second win over Carver, now 1-5, this season.

Reid led all scorers with 11 while Savon Brintley (10 points) led 12 Eagles who scored in the game, including seniors Connor Sparrow (8 points), Josh Mahaffey (7 points) & Josh Wiley (7 points). Forward Shemar Watkins scored only two points after leading East (13) in scoring in its earlier victory at Carver but led the team with six assists. Seniors Tyren Hairston (5) & Tanis Samuels (4) led the Eagles in rebounding.

East enjoys a rare Friday off this week before returning to action next Monday night (6p) against South Stokes at North Forsyth. The Eagles return home on Wednesday night against Utah’s Westlake High School.

Courtesy of East Forsyth Coach Bill Armour