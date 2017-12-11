Game Report on Bishop McGuinness(7-0)-Woodland Baptist Academy(8-4) Boys Basketball:C.J. Cappuccio drills 9 more three’s and Villains defense only allows 10 points in second half

Rural Hall

Bishop McGuinness 72, Woodland Baptist 38

Bishop 14 28 20 10 72 Woodland 11 17 5 5 38

Bishop Scoring

CJ Cappuccio 27 (9 made 3s)

Andrew Budzinski 17

Ryan Moon 11

Jake Babcock 7

Niel Ingle 6

Mark Palmisano 4

Woodland Scoring

Josh Westmoreland 14

Ben Hughart 12

Nathan Bryan 8

Blake Frittz 2

Jordan Anderson 2

CJ Cappuccio blew open a close game early with 5 of his 9 made three pointers in the pivotal second quarter to spark Bishop. Andrew Budzinski also added 11 first half points (17 overall) and 8 total rebounds. The Villains locked in on defense in the 2nd half holding Woodland to only 2 made FGs and 10 overall points.

Bishop will play Tuesday night at Glenn High School in a Kernersville cross town matchup at 8 PM.

Bishop 7-0

Woodland 8-4

Courtesy Josh Thompson

Bishop McGuinness Basketball