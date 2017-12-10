High Point MBB Topples Toccoa Falls, 110-39

• Five Panthers scored in double figures in HPU’s 110-39 win over Toccoa Falls

• The 110 points scored were tied for fifth-most in HPU’s Division I single-game history

• Junior Sam Berlin posted a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) in his first start in the Purple & White

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team had five players score in double figures on the way to a 110-39 victory over Toccoa Falls Sunday afternoon (Dec. 10) at the Millis Center.

The Panthers (4-5) opened the game on a 19-0 run in the first five minutes and never looked back, shooting 64.3 percent (45-70) from the field, the fourth-best shooting percentage in a single game in HPU Division I history. The 45 field goals made are the fourth-most in Panther Division I history, while the 110 points scored and 26 assists dished out were tied for fifth-most.

“I’m proud of the effort from our guys today,” HPU head coach Scott Cherry said. “I was happy with way we performed and came out with focus and intensity. I liked that our guys did what we asked them to, and that our guys off the bench played a lot of minutes and were able to get game experience, which is important.”

Junior Sam Berlin, making his first start in the Purple & White, posted 12 points and 12 rebounds, recording the Panthers’ first double-double since Feb. 2, 2017 when Miles Bowman Jr. tallied 21 points and 14 rebounds against Gardner-Webb.

Sophomore Cliff Thomas Jr. was 8-9 from the field with a career-high 16 points, while junior Dexter Gooding posted career highs with 14 points (including four 3-pointers) and six rebounds.

Sophomore Jamal Wright added 15 points (including 8-8 from the free throw line) and dished out a career-high nine assists. Freshman Denny Slay contributed a season-high seven assists.

Every HPU player that saw action scored at least six points and grabbed at least one rebound.

Kevin Cave hit six 3-pointers and had a game-high 20 points to lead Toccoa Falls.

The Panthers return to action next Sunday (Dec. 17), when they take on Wofford at 2 p.m. in Asheville as part of the Mountain Invitational at the U.S. Cellular Center.