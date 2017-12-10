England’s Three-Point Play Propels Greensboro College Pride Women’s Basketball Past Averett Cougars, 80-78:Katie Lewis(Southeast Guilford HS) leads Pride again with 19 Pride points

England’s Three-Point Play Propels Pride Women Past Cougars, 80-78

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sport Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Laprecious England recorded an old-fashion three-point play with three seconds remaining to lift the Pride women’s basketball team past the Cougars of Averett University in USA South Athletic Conference play Sunday, 80-78.

Averett took an early 5-4 lead before Greensboro was able to take their first lead of the contest at 7-5, following and old-fashion three-point play by Rasheika Gregory.

However, Greensboro was not able to hold on to their lead as Averett outscored Greensboro 16-12 over the final six minutes of the period to take a 21-19 lead into the second period. Katie Lewis(Southeast Guilford High School) and Haynes each had four points during the spurt.

Over the first two minutes of the second period, the Cougars were able to pull out to a five-point lead before England started a 5-0 run to tie the game at 24 with a pair of free-throws.

Once Greensboro tied the game, the two teams traded baskets back and forth for the final seven minutes of the half before Averett was able to take 42-38 lead into the break.

Following the intermission, the Cougars pushed their lead to 46-40 but Greensboro came storming back with a 16-4 run to pull in front 56-50 with 4:00 showing on the third period clock. Rashieka Gregory sparked the run with a layup from the left side before Katie Lewis tallied a three-point play after draining a shot from the right elbow and drew a foul.

Averett battled back to tie the contest at 69 with 6:36 remaining in the fourth period to set up the exciting finish.

After a basket by Gregory, the Cougars went on to pull out to a 74-71 lead with just over four minutes left to play before Greensboro pulled to within 78-77 three minutes later.

Following the Gregory score, Averett had a chance to run the clock down, but Kylee Barry recorded a steal for the Pride to give Greensboro the ball back with a chance to win with 14 seconds remaining.

Greensboro inbounded the ball from the far baseline and quickly got the ball into the hands of their senior captain, Kamerin Williams, who missed a jump shot from the left side that fell into the hands of England.

England then placed the ball off the glass and drew the foul, while making the basket, to give Greensboro a one-point advantage before converting on her three-point opportunity.

“When I saw Kamerin miss the shot, I saw the ball come off the rim and I made it my business to go and get it,” England said. “After securing the rebound, I knew I was running out of time and was able to convert.”

Averett then called a timeout following the England free throw, but the Pride played stifling defense on Sam Chandler and was able to run the clock out to remain perfect on the season.

“It was a great game and I thought we did some great things given some adversities that we faced throughout the game,” Head Coach Randy Tuggle said. “It was a great win and I don’t care how it got done, it was just a great win.”

The Pride finished the game with five players in double digits scoring, while also having two players record double-doubles. Lewis(Southeast Guilford HS) finished with a game-high 19 points, while Williams tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds despite playing only 15 minutes. Shaniah Haynes tallied her first career double-double with 10 points and game-high 11 rebounds. England finished the contest with 11 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

The Greensboro College women will return to action with their final home game before the Christmas break at 2 p.m. Friday when they host the Wasps of Emory & Henry College. For more information on Pride women’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.