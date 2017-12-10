Elon Men’s Golf Releases 2018 Spring Schedule

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s golf coach Don Hill announced the team’s 2018 spring schedule comprising of six spring tournaments for his Phoenix squad on Friday, Dec. 8, which includes the CAA Men’s Golf Championships.

FULL SCHEDULE

The Phoenix will stay relatively local for its tournaments, competing in the state of North Carolina four times, while traveling to Florida and South Carolina for two tournaments. Out of the six spring tournaments, three of them will be three-day tournaments, while the other half will be two-day tournaments consisting of one day with 36-holes of continuous play and the 18-hole final round on day two.

Elon open the spring portion of its schedule at the Martin Downs Collegiate, Feb. 11-13, hosted by UNCG at Martin Downs Golf Club in Palm City, Fla.

There will be a 23-day break for the Phoenix before it competes in its second tournament of the spring in its home state of North Carolina at The Pinehurst Intercollegiate, March 9-11, on Pinehurst No. 8 course. Last season, Elon earned a runner-up finish in the team standings, while William Harwood took home the individual title at the 2017 Pinehurst Intercollegiate.

The Phoenix will then trek down to Wilmington, N.C. to compete in UNCW’s Seahawk Invitational, March 25-26, at the Country Club of Landfall. It will be the first time since the 2016 season that Elon will compete at the tournament.

Elon will wrap up its slate of three straight tournaments in North Carolina with the ECU Intercollegiate, April 2-3, at Brook Valley Country Club in Greenville, N.C.

The Phoenix will go out of its home state for just the second time, April 13-15, as the maroon and gold will take part in the Clemson Invitational for the third straight season. The three-day tournament will take place at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls golf course in Sunset, S.C., and will be hosted by the University of Clemson.

Elon ends the month of April with its fourth appearance in the CAA Men’s Golf Championships. The conference tournament will be held April 20-22 at the Lonnie Poole Golf Club in Raleigh, N.C.