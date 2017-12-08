Hearing wait and see with our Weather and how it will change tonight’s Basketball Games:Already hearing Page-WS Reagan no go and looking to others for Cancellations

We are playing wait and see right now and you think we would be receiving a universal announcement/statement from the Guilford County Schools and we thank the Page team for the way the responded early in this process…..

Got the text this morning from the Page Pirates’ bus driver Robert Stutts and he tells us all Page high school basketball games are OFF for Tonight…Getting the feeling that all after school activities for the Guilford County Schools will be cancelled for today/Friday…

*****The official word from Rusty Lee, the Page AD/Athletic Director:*****

All basketball games scheduled for tonight have been postponed.

+++++Courtesy of Ed Johnson Head Coach Womens Varsity Basketball Walter Hines Page High School+++++

more from Page:No make up date announced yet

Eastern Guilford Athletics changes/adjustments courtesy of Randall Hackett, EG AD/Athletics Director:

The home swim meet vs. Orange and Glenn scheduled to start at 6:00 pm today- start time has been changed to 5:30 pm.

Let’s start working on our high school basketball polls for this week, while we are waiting to hear more about the status of tonight’s/Friday’s games….Just a start and it is just about time to get these polls clicking again….

Boys Public School Poll:

1)Eastern Guilford(6-0)

2)Smith(6-1)

3)Page(5-1)

4)Southwest Guilford(4-1)

5)Dudley(5-1)

6)Northern Guilford(3-1)

7)Grimsley(6-2)

8)Southern Guilford(3-3)

9)Ragsdale(4-3)

10)Northeast Guilford(3-3)

Teams not in:HPC(2-3), SEG(1-5), WG(1-6), NWG(0-4), HPA(0-4)…..

Adding more as the morning moves on….

Girls Public School Poll:

1)Northwest Guilford(4-0)

2)Page(5-1)

3)Ragsdale(6-1)

4)Dudley(4-2)

5)Northern Guilford(2-3)

6)Eastern Guilford(2-2)

7)Northeast Guilford(3-3)

8)High Point Central(3-3)

9)High Point Andrews(2-2)

10)TIE:Smith(3-1)/Southwest Guilford(2-3)

Teams not in:Southeast Guilford(2-4), Grimsley(3-4), Southern Guilford(2-4), Western Guilford(0-7)….