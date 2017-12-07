High School Basketball Tonight:Light Tonight(12/7/17) and Heavy Schedule for Friday/Light Snow called for Friday too
Light schedule for Tonight, but they are calling for a heavy basketball schedule on Friday and light snow to go with it….We will have to wait and see, but see below what we have going on for this Thursday evening…..
High Point Central boys(2-2) at Dudley(4-1) 6pm
High Point Central girls(3-3) at Dudley(4-2) 7:30pm
Carolina Friends(1-6) boys at the American Hebrew Academy(0-2) 5pm
