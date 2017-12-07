Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-WS Christian Boys Basketball:Villains get Big effort from big man Jake Babcock, while CJ finds his trey and Cappuccio drops 35 points

Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School

Bishop McGuinness 75, WS Christian 56

Bishop- 20 21 13 21: 75 W-S Christian- 8 13 13 22: 56

Bishop-

CJ Cappuccio- 35

Ryan Moon- 14

Andrew Budzinski- 9

Jake Babcock- 7

Mark Palmisano- 6

Niel Ingle- 2

Drew Desalvo- 2

W-S Christian-

Syncere Harris- 30

Josh Smith- 10

Larry Potter- 8

Josh Cridden- 3

Robah Crehart- 3

Caesar Lonne- 2

Bishop McGuinness came out hot to earn a great victory over the Winston-Salem Christian Lions. Up 20 in the first half the Villains were led by their big men. Jake Babcock had his best game of the season contributing 7 points and 13 huge rebounds while Andrew Budzinski added 7 points and a monster slam to end the game. No one could keep Ryan Moon in front of them as he went for 14 points. CJ Cappuccio had five 3’s and added 35 points of his own. The Villains travel to Woodland Baptist Christian next Monday evening.

Bishop: 6-0

WS Christian: 1-4

Courtesy of Michael Herschel IV, with Bishop basketball