Game Report on Page-Eastern Guilford Girls Basketball:Page led by Emma Heard, Ava Casper, Dee Graves and all the Pirates out-score EG 25-9 in the 4th Q for the win/Harris, McLean and Dudley boost Wildcats

Page 54, Eastern Guilford 50

Page(5-1)- Emma Heard 23, Ava Casper 12, Dee Graves 11, Nicolette Robinson 5, Reagan Maynard 2, Jillian Heard 1.

Eastern Guilford(2-2)- Jazmin Harris 17, Destiny McLean 15, Jenna Dudley 10, Briana White 5, Destinee Davis 1, Harmony Garner 1, Kashayia Coltrane 1.

Page overcame a 12 point 4th quarter deficit to turn back Eastern Guilford. Page was led by Emma Heard’s 23 points. Ava Casper hit some big 3s and finished with 12 and Dee Graves scored 8 points in the 4th quarter and finished with 12 for the game. Eastern was led by Jazmin Harris with 17 and Destiny McLean scored 15. Next up for the Pirates, who improved to 5-1, is Reagan at Mac Morris Gymnasium at 6:00 on Friday.

Courtesy of Ed Johnson Head Coach Womens Varsity Basketball

Walter Hines Page High School