Just getting back in from Wilmington and we left one on the table down there Friday night and High School Basketball Scores from Friday night

Feels like we left one laying on the table tonight/Friday night down in Wilmington, with Eastern Guilford falling 32-29 to New Hanover High School….EG had chances, but left some of those opportunities up for grabs and let of few of those second half chances fly out the window and New Hanover gets the win and now the Wildcats from Wilmington will play AC Reynolds in the 3-AA Championship Game next Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham….BTW, AC Reynolds over Sun Valley, 28-25, on Friday night in Asheville…

The EG loss to New Hanover kind of leaves you with an empty feeling in your stomach, when you had it on the table and you let the prize slip away…..Great season for the (12-3) Eastern Guilford Wildcats, the lasted longer than any of our other teams from Guilford County in the NCHSAA Football Playoffs….Dominique Graves was tough again for EG on Friday night, but he threw at least two picks and his top runningback, Christian McMullen went down/out with an ankle sprain in the first half and he did not return….

Got back to town, from Wilmington around 1:45am this Saturday morning and now working to get caught up on the site with scores….

Boys High School Basketball Scores…..I haven’t received any girls scores yet….

Page 74, McMichael 28….Page boys (4-0) to start out 2017/2018…..

Northwest Guilford 76, Northern Guilford 67….First win of the year for NWG…..

Southern Guilford 59, Providence Grove 58….SG boys win a gut-wrencher on Friday night…..

East Forsyth 69. WS Carver 40

Smith 100, Southeast Guilford 64

High Point Central 60, High Point Andrews 49

Greensboro Day School 66, Charlotte Country Day 60…GDS now at (10-0)

Wesleyan Christian Academy 77, North Raleigh Christian 20…WES at (8-1)

Page girls 66, McMichael 30…Page(4-0)

Northeast Guilford girls 54, Bartlett Yancey 39

Northwest Guilford girls 61, Northern Guilford 43…..NWG(3-0)

Smith girls 73, Southeast Guilford 71

WS Reagan girls 52, Ragsdale 39

Greensboro Day School girls 50, Charlotte Country Day 28