Game Report on Smith-Southeast Guilford Boys Basketball:Partee and Waddell turn loose Isaac Bigelow and watch him roll to the tune of 43 points and 14 rebounds

Posted by Press Release on December 2, 2017 at 4:06 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Ben l Smith 100, Southeast 64

Southeast- 11(1st) 15(2nd) 16(3rd) 22(4th)
Smith-     18(1st) 26(2nd) 14(3rd) 40(4th)

Smith scorers
C. Hayes- 9 points
J. Crutchfield- 16 points
I. Bigelow- 43 points 14 rebounds
S. Mason- 6 points
T. Burris- 6 points
M. Puryear-8 points
J. Gamble- 6 points
C. McCormick- 2 points
J. Gainey- 4 points
N. Witherspoon- 2 points

Southeast scorers
K. Hinds-15 points
C. Fuller- 2 points
J. James-16 points
K. Baldwin- 4 points
D. Brown- 8 points
T. Boswell- 1 Point
L. McNeil-2 points
J. Dickerson- 9 points
G. Tyler- 3 points
T. Dancy-2 points
T. Leonard- 2 points

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

CAPTCHA

*

home top