Game Report on Smith-Southeast Guilford Boys Basketball:Partee and Waddell turn loose Isaac Bigelow and watch him roll to the tune of 43 points and 14 rebounds
Ben l Smith 100, Southeast 64
Southeast- 11(1st) 15(2nd) 16(3rd) 22(4th) Smith- 18(1st) 26(2nd) 14(3rd) 40(4th)
Smith scorers
C. Hayes- 9 points
J. Crutchfield- 16 points
I. Bigelow- 43 points 14 rebounds
S. Mason- 6 points
T. Burris- 6 points
M. Puryear-8 points
J. Gamble- 6 points
C. McCormick- 2 points
J. Gainey- 4 points
N. Witherspoon- 2 points
Southeast scorers
K. Hinds-15 points
C. Fuller- 2 points
J. James-16 points
K. Baldwin- 4 points
D. Brown- 8 points
T. Boswell- 1 Point
L. McNeil-2 points
J. Dickerson- 9 points
G. Tyler- 3 points
T. Dancy-2 points
T. Leonard- 2 points
