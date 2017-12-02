2017 NCHSAA State Football Championship Game Times are set for Saturday Dec. 9

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce the game times for the 104th annual Football State Championships. All eight games will be played on Saturday, December 9th at four locations across North Carolina and be televised by a network of stations across the state put together by Sinclair Broadcasting Group. All games will also stream live on the NFHS Network. Full station listings in markets across the state will be available soon on the NCHSAA Website.

Fans can purchase their tickets online by visiting www.gofan.co and searching for NCHSAA or by visiting the football page on the NCHSAA Website and using the links provided for each contest.

1A & 1AA Championships

Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State University, Raleigh

1A – 12:00 pm – #1 North Duplin Rebels (14-0) vs. #2 Cherokee Braves (13-1)

1AA – 4:00 pm – #1 Tarboro Vikings (14-0) vs. #1 Mount Airy Granite Bears (14-0)

2A & 2AA Championships

Kenan Stadium – University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

2AA – 3:00 pm – #1 East Duplin Panthers (15-0) vs. #2 Hibriten Panthers (15-0)

2A – 7:00 pm – #5 Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs (13-1) vs. #1 Reidsville Rams (15-0)

3A & 3AA Championships

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium – Duke University, Durham

3A – 3:00 pm – #2 Havelock Rams (14-1) vs. #1 Charlotte Catholic Cougars (15-0)

3AA – 7:00 pm – #2 New Hanover Wildcats (14-1) vs. #2 A.C. Reynolds Rockets (14-1)

4A & 4AA Championships

BB&T Field – Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem

4AA – 12:00 pm – #1 Wake Forest Cougars (14-0) vs. #1 Mallard Creek Mavericks (14-0)

4A – 4:00 pm – #1 Scotland County Fighting Scots (12-1) vs. #1 Harding University Rams (13-1)