Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialist Scoreboard – December 1, 2017
Game of the Week (Football) Stream 1: Eastern Guilford at Wilington New Hanover with Andy Durham and Dennis White.
Game of the Week (Basketball) Stream 2: Northern vs Northwest Guilford Boys Basketball with Kris Walser and Coach Marion White.
If you are at the game, you can listen in the gym on 97.7 FM
UPDATE #1 – 8:00 PM
1A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND
0 Q
#1 North Duplin (13-0)
#6 Plymouth (9-5)
0 Q
#1 Mitchell (12-1)
#2 Cherokee (12-1)
1AA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND
2 Q
#1 Tarboro (13-0) – 14
#2 John A. Holmes (12-1) – 0
2 Q
#1 Mount Airy (13-0) – 7
#6 Murphy (12-2) – 7
2A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND
1 Q
#5 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-1) – 7
#3 Southwest Onslow (11-3) – 0
2 Q
#1 Reidsville (14-0) – 7
#2 Mountain Heritage (13-0) – 6
2AA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND
1 Q
#1 East Duplin (14-0) – 7
#2 North Davidson (13-1) – 14
2 Q
#8 Shelby (12-2) – 7
#2 Hibriten (14-0) – 7
3A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND
2 Q
#1 Western Alamance (14-0) – 0
#2 Havelock (13-1) – 7
2 Q
#1 Charlotte Catholic (14-0) – 13
#3 Jay M. Robinson (12-2) – 7
3AA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND
1 Q
#4 Eastern Guilford (12-2) – 7
#2 New Hanover (13-1) – 7
1 Q
#12 Sun Valley (11-3) – 7
#2 A.C. Reynolds (13-1) – 3
4A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND
0 Q
#1 Scotland County (11-1)
#2 Hoggard (13-0)
1 Q
#1 Harding University (12-1) – 7
#6 Vance (11-3) – 0
4AA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND
0 Q
#1 Wake Forest (13-0)
#3 Garner (9-4)
1 Q
#1 Mallard Creek (13-0) – 0
#7 Hough (11-3) – 7
Comments turned off until games are finished.
