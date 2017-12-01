Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialist Scoreboard – December 1, 2017

Game of the Week (Football) Stream 1: Eastern Guilford at Wilington New Hanover with Andy Durham and Dennis White.

Game of the Week (Basketball) Stream 2: Northern vs Northwest Guilford Boys Basketball with Kris Walser and Coach Marion White.

If you are at the game, you can listen in the gym on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #1 – 8:00 PM

1A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND

0 Q

#1 North Duplin (13-0)

#6 Plymouth (9-5)

0 Q

#1 Mitchell (12-1)

#2 Cherokee (12-1)

1AA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND

2 Q

#1 Tarboro (13-0) – 14

#2 John A. Holmes (12-1) – 0

2 Q

#1 Mount Airy (13-0) – 7

#6 Murphy (12-2) – 7

2A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND

1 Q

#5 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-1) – 7

#3 Southwest Onslow (11-3) – 0

2 Q

#1 Reidsville (14-0) – 7

#2 Mountain Heritage (13-0) – 6

2AA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND

1 Q

#1 East Duplin (14-0) – 7

#2 North Davidson (13-1) – 14

2 Q

#8 Shelby (12-2) – 7

#2 Hibriten (14-0) – 7

3A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND

2 Q

#1 Western Alamance (14-0) – 0

#2 Havelock (13-1) – 7

2 Q

#1 Charlotte Catholic (14-0) – 13

#3 Jay M. Robinson (12-2) – 7

3AA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND

1 Q

#4 Eastern Guilford (12-2) – 7

#2 New Hanover (13-1) – 7

1 Q

#12 Sun Valley (11-3) – 7

#2 A.C. Reynolds (13-1) – 3

4A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND

0 Q

#1 Scotland County (11-1)

#2 Hoggard (13-0)

1 Q

#1 Harding University (12-1) – 7

#6 Vance (11-3) – 0

4AA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINAL ROUND

0 Q

#1 Wake Forest (13-0)

#3 Garner (9-4)

1 Q

#1 Mallard Creek (13-0) – 0

#7 Hough (11-3) – 7

