High School Football and High School Basketball for Tonight with Eastern Guilford at Wilmington New Hanover NCHSAA football and lots of local basketball

Round Four NCHSAA 3-AA Eastern Regional Championship Game:

Eastern Guilford Wildcats(12-2) at Wilmington New Hanover Wildcats(13-1) 7:30pm kickoff and you can catch the game with Dennis White on

Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week…

EG QB Dominique Graves is 132-221 passing with 1,794 yards for 16 TD’s/5 INT’s….Graves 203 carries for 1,191 yards and 21 TD’s….EG rushing shows Christian McMullen with 128 carries for 752 yards and 11 TD’s…Receiving Nic Cheeley with 43 receptions for 509 yards and 8 TD’s….EG’s Alex Gowda, a junior is the team’s leading tackler with 134 Total Tackles…#2 Tackler, Chris Goldston with 119 Total Tackles…Kicking for EG you Colin Smith going 59-62 on PAT’s and he is 10-15 on his FG attempts….EG will look to win this game tonight and it might be another offensive shootout and let’s say EG by a TD, 28-21….

High School Basketball for tonight:

Northern Guilford at Northwest Guilford Girls at 6pm and boys at 7:30pm

Smith boys(5-1) at Southeast Guilford 6pm

Smith girls at Southeast Guilford 7:30pm

Page at McMichael….Girls at 6pm and Boys at 7:30…Both Page teams at (3-0)…

Ragsdale at WS Reagan….Girls at 6pm and Boys at 7:30pm

Western Guilford boys at Grimsley 6:30pm

Providence Grove at Southern Guilford Girls at 6pm and Boys at 7:30

Bartlett Yancey at Northeast Guilford Girls at 6 and Boys at 7:30pm

High Point Andrews at High Point Central Girls at 6 and Boys at 7:30pm

Charlotte Country Day boys at Greensboro Day School(9-0) 6:30pm

Charlotte Country Day girls at Greensboro Day School 5pm

North Raleigh Christian girls at Wesleyan Christian Academy 5:30pm

North Raleigh Christian boys at Wesleyan Christian Academy(7-1) 7pm

