Elon Track and Field to Begin 2017-18 Campaign at JDL College Kickoff Classic

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team is set to open its 2017-18 schedule this Saturday, Dec. 2, as the Phoenix will compete at the JDL College Kickoff Classic. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. inside the JDL Fast Track Complex.

Setting the Stage

Elon will have 19 of its student-athletes scheduled to compete this Saturday as the Phoenix will look for a strong start to its indoor campaign. The first scheduled event of the day, the women’s high jump, is slated to kickoff at 9:30 a.m. while all running events begin at 10 a.m. starting with the women’s 60-meter hurdles.

Other Division I teams expected to compete at the meet includes intrastate foes Charlotte, Davidson, UNC Asheville, North Carolina A&T and NC State. League rivals College of Charleston and William and Mary are also scheduled to compete on Saturday.

“This is an exciting part of the year,” said Elon Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mark Elliston. “We’ve been training and practicing since September and now we get to finally compete against some great competition in this first meet.”

Phoenix in Action Saturday

Several notable Phoenix returning athletes are scheduled to be in competition this Saturday. Senior Bryanna Hames and sophomore Skylar Barthelmes will represent the Elon returners in throwing events with both competing in the shot put and weight throw along with freshmen Charlotte Bradsher.

Hames is coming off a 2017 indoor campaign that saw her post the third-best performance in school history in the shot put (14.49m) while also qualifying for the Eastern College Athletic Conference Indoor Championships for the third straight season.

Fellow senior Emily Dixon is scheduled to compete in the 400-meters, the 800-meters and the high jump this weekend. The Bath, England, native had a top-three finish in the pentathlon at the ECAC Indoor Championships last season and posted the second-highest pentathlon score in school history with 3,702 points.

Juniors Desiree Ross and Katie Arbogast will also race this weekend with the pair being two members of the 4×400-meter relay. Last year, the duo helped post the second-fastest time in school history in the indoor 4×400-meter relay, clocking a 3:48.36. Joining them in the relay team this weekend will be Dixon and junior Meagan Henderson.

“I really want to see what the upperclassmen do as far as setting the stage,” said Elliston. “I want to see them compete and compete well so the freshmen can see what they are all about. I hope that they can take the leadership role while being aggressive and determined as we get ready for a great season.”

Fresh Faces

Five first-year members of the team tomorrow will be making their collegiate debut for the Phoenix on Saturday. Among the freshmen athletes scheduled to compete for Elon includes Bradsher, Michelle Connor (high jump), Moira O’Malley (high jump), Sarah Langemann (400-meters), Kayla Tulloch (60-meters and 200-meters).

On Deck

The Phoenix will be back in action after the turn of the calendar as the maroon and gold will travel to VMI Keydet Invitational on Jan. 19-20. Other members of the squad will also compete at the Wake Forest Invitational on Jan. 20-21.