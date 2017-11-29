Game Report on East Forsyth-WS Parkland Boys Basketball:Josh Mahaffey with help from Brintley, Hairston, Samuels and Sparrow lead EF Eagles past Parkland Mustangs

East Forsyth opened its men’s basketball season last night with a resounding 84-50 win over previously unbeaten Parkland in the Tom Muse Gymnasium at PHS.

The Eagles led throughout the road game, breaking open a close game with a five-minute stretch at the start of the second quarter in which EF stretched it’s lead from 7 to 27 points, shutting out the Mustangs during the period enroute to a 39-12 margin with two minutes remaining in the half.

East took it’s biggest lead (84-46) in the game’s final minutes after a thunderous dunk by Tyren Hairston, one of 12 Eagles who scored–5 in double figures including senior G Josh Mahaffey (14), Savon Brintley (12), Hairston & Tanis Samuels (11 each) & senior C Connor Sparrow (10).

The Eagles shot 29-51 from the field in their season opener, including 24-35 FGs inside the arc. Ten different EF players registered assists among the team-total 19. Seniors Josh Wiley, Shemar Watkins & Dom Jones led East with 5 rebounds each.

East Forsyth travels to Carver Friday night, then begins a three-game homestand next week with games against Parkland (Tuesday), North Surry (Wednesday) & Carver (Friday).

EF -- 16-25-19-24 --84 PKL - 12- 9- 9-22-- 50

East Forsyth (84): Josh Mahaffey 14, Savon Brintley 12, Tyren Hairston 11, Tanis Samuels 11, Connor Sparrow 10, Nichols 7, Jones 6, Wiley 4, McCummings 3, Watkins 2, Rivers 2, AJ Hall 2, Brad Hall, Rhodes, Greaux.

Parkland (50): Damien Thacker 13, Snell 9, Barrow 6, Bolden 6, Wilkins 4, Russell 4, English 4, Reed 3, Kpogba 1, Williams, Grandy, Igibinigie, Emory, Watson.

**Contact Bill Armour, East Forsyth Assistant Coach, for more information