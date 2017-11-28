Game Report on Morehead-Tunstall, Virginia Boys Basketball:Lampkin and Clark leave their mark and Panthers under Price are looking nice
Morehead 61, Tunstall 46
Score by qt Morehead 1st 14 2nd 15 3rd 14 4th 16. Tunstall by qt 1qt 11 2nd 14 3rd 10 4th 11
Morehead scorers:
R. Clark 22 S. Lampkin 19 R.Wright 9 J. Stewart 6 B. Byrd 2 L Strange 2 M. Green 3
Tunstall scorers:
E. Grayson 22 B. Myles 9 T. Terry 4 W. Blackwell 3 J. Moore 2 J. Carrington 2 G. Elliot 2 T. Lovelace 2
Courtesy of Morehead assistant coach David Price
