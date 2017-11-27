Local Pros and how they did in the show(NFL) on Sunday(11/26/17):Another Big Week for Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with season-high 172 yards receiving

Local Pros and how they did in the show(NFL) on Sunday(11/27/17) in this, “The Season of ’17”

*****Former Guilford County football players/area football players and how it went for them on Sunday in the NFL…..*****

WR Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/Cal) Allen with 11 receptions/Targeted 14 times for 172 yards/1 TD on Thanksgiving Day vs. the Dallas Cowboys….Biggest day of the year/season, for Keenan Allen, when you look at overall receiving yards, with 172 receiving yards…../Season for Allen:67 receptions/Targeted 106 times for 927 yards/4 TD’s…

LB Christian McCain(Northern Guilford HS/Cal)…As far as we can tell, did not play for the LA Chargers on Thanksgiving Day Thursday vs. the Dallas Cowboys….

RB Tarik Cohen(Bunn HS/N.C. A&T)….Cohen with 2 carries for -11 yards/, 2 pass receptions for 8 yards, 3 Kickoff Returns for 71 yards….Total of 68 yards for the Chicago Bears in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday…..

DL D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) for Houston Texans in action tonight, on Monday Night Football vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

DB Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews HS/Clemson)….Houston Texan in action tonight for the Texans, on Monday Night Football, vs. the Baltimore Ravens..

DB David Amerson(Dudley HS/N.C. State) No David Amerson in the lineup for the Oakland Raiders on Sunday vs. New England…

DL Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale/UNC Charlotte)….No Larry Ogunjobi for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday vs. the Bengals….

TE Eric Ebron(Smith HS/UNC)…..Eric Ebron with Detroit Lions with 4 receptions for 34 yards in the Lions’ on Thanksgiving Day to the Minnesota Vikings…Was targeted 4 times….

DE William Hayes(High Point Andrews/Winston-Salem State University)…No sign of William Hayes on Sunday for his Miami Dolphins, in a loss to the New England and the Pats’ QB Tom Brady….

WR Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/Cal) Two(2) receptions, good for 12 yards, for Harris, for the Redskins vs. the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Night

DL Brandon Banks(Southwest Guilford HS/Charlotte) had been called up from the Washington Redskins practice squad, but did not see him in there for the ‘Skins on Thanksgiving Night, vs. the New York Giants…

RB T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/UNC) on the DL and still not back yet for the Arizona Cardinals…Not sure when he is going to return….

RB James Summers(Page HS/East Carolina) was on the Practice/Taxi squad for the Arizona Cardinals…

*****Was seeing that James Summers was released by the Cardinals on September 11…….*****A good man and James Summers still looking for work in the NFL…..Still looking to see if James Summers will re-surface in the NFL….

P/K Kasey Redfern(Ragsdale HS/Wofford) on the DL for the Detroit Lions…..Done for the year/season….

*****Kelvin Benjamin(Florida State/Carolina Panthers/now with the Buffalo Bills)…..Bills confirm WR Benjamin has torn meniscus……

Cam Newton(Auburn/Carolina Panthers) was 11-28 for 168 yards passing on Sunday and he ran the ball 9 times for 28 yards and 1 TD vs. the New York Jets…

Devin Funchess(Michigan/Carolina Panthers) 7 receptions for 108 yards on Sunday vs. Jets…

Kaelin Clay(Utah/Carolina Panthers) with 3 Punt Returns for 73 yards and long one of 60 yards that went for a TD on Sunday vs. Jets….

Luke Kuechly(Boston College/Carolina Panthers) with 9 Tackles and 4 were Solo Tackles with one TFL and a Fumble Recovery for a TD on Sunday vs. Jets…..