Southwest Guilford vs Lincoln Charter Boys Basketball

The Southwest Guilford Cowboys traveled over to square off against the Eagles of Lincoln Charter. This Marquee match up features the defending 4A Champ against the defending 1A Champs. The Eagles had all 5 games of this young season, while the Cowboys had only 1 game under their belts. The Cowboys came out aggressive and jumped ahead 9-0 including two monster dunks. But the Eagles chipped away and fought to keep the Cowboys at arms length. The opening frame ended with the Cowboys up 24-14.

The second quarter was a role reversal as it was the Eagles whom came out and put a run together and took control and clawed all the way back and tied the game going into the half at 35-35.

The third quarter was continuation of this physical matchup. Southwest opened up the half with a 3 pointer, but the Eagles took the lead at 39-38 at the 6:33 mark. The teams traded baskets and the lead several times throughout the frame. The Eagles eventually put a run together and got the margin as large as 7. The Cowboys put a couple of possessions together to close the frame out down 52-49.

The fourth quarter was intense as the Cowboys began to fight back. After getting back down 58-51 at the 7:09 point, Southwest went on a 7-0 blip to tie the ball game up at 58 at the 5:20 mark. Lincoln Charter responded with a layup to regain the lead. The Cowboys and Eagles then traded baskets. The Eagles then went on a 7-2 run to get ahead 67-62 by the 2:28 mark. The Cowboys continues to fight back and made it 69-67 with 1:42 to play. The Eagles made a couple of free throws to make it 71-67 with 1:06 to go, but twenty seconds later the Cowboys made it 71-70. A steal in transition and an old fashion 3 point play by the Cowboys made it 73-71 with just 26 seconds to go. The Eagles were able to eek out a bucket to tie the game at 73. The Cowboys weren’t able to connect and this game headed to overtime.

The first overtime period started with the Eagles scoring right off the top to go up 75-73. Another pair of free throws by the Eagles made it 77-73 with 2:44 to go. The Cowboys fought back themselves with their pressure defense to get the game back at 77-77 with 1:43 to go. The Eagles once again we’re able to get points from the line to make it 79-77 at the 1:30 point. Once again Southwest gritted out to regain the lead at 81-79 just 15 seconds later. Unfortunately on the ensuing possession Southwest’s Butler fouled out, and let the Eagles tie the game at 81. Southwest managed to get a couple of good looks but neither of them dropped. So a second overtime was needed.

In the extra extra period it was another physical back and forth war. The Eagles managed to claw ahead and keep the Cowboys from reclaiming the lead. The Eagles made free throws and the Cowboys didn’t. In the end the Eagles managed to make enough free throws and plays and the Cowboys ran out of time as they fall 99-94 in double overtime.

The Eagles were led by Levontae Knox with 26. Southwest was paced by Jay’den Turner with 20 points, 7 Rebounds, 5 Steals, and 2 Blocks. Amillia Huggins with 20 points, 2 Rebounds, and 2 assists; and JT Butler with 15 points, 8 Rebounds, and 7 assists.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT1 OT2 Final Lincoln Charter 14 21 17 21 8 16 99 Southwest 24 11 14 24 8 11 94

Lincoln Charter (5-0)

Kody Shubert 17

Trian Barnes 14

Zeke Mayfield 5

London England 22

Levontae Knox 26

Axel Holm 2

Jackson Gabriel 6

Jehon Johnson 6

Southwest (1-1)

Milli Huggins 20

JT Butler 15

Christian Martin 14, 5 Rebs, 3 Stls, 3 Asts

Jayden Turner 20

Ty Radford 2, 3 Rebs, 2 Asts

Jalen Snipes 2, 3 Rebs

Cooper Cunningham 14, 2 Rebs, Ast, Stl

Naje McClendon 1

Collin Wilson 2

Submitted by Greg Vlazny