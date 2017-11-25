High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Eastern Guilford ‘Last Man Standing’ and lots/loads of Links to look back at

Looking back at Eastern Guilford’s 38-31 victory over Clayton, the thing everyone was looking at once that game was over and the EG Wildcats had that victory secured, was the score from Cape Fear vs. Wilmington New Hanover….Cape Fear was up 38-35 with just 52 seconds left in the game and some how, New Hanover fought back and got the win….EG was hoping to be back home and now they will hit the open road again, but the ‘Cats just knocked off the #1 seed and now time to go get the #2 seed in the 3-AA East bracket and bring the 2017 NCHSAA Eastern Regional Title, back to Eastern Guilford High School…..

Eastern Guilford, ‘Last Man/Team Standing’ from Guilford County….

Had to be a tough way to end the season for Page falling 9-5 to Mallard Creek and we read from the N&R reports, from Joe Sirera, that Page had two TD’s called back due to penalties…The score was what, 3-2 at halftime????? What a tough and crazy way to see your season come to a close…

Links on these games and more, on the way, but just a few of the games we are looking at, as we head toward the fourth round of the playoffs, next Friday night….

All Guilford County systems are pointing towards Eastern Guilford at Wilmington New Hanover….One of guesses for largest crowd in the state will be that Garner at Wake Forest game in the 4-AA East bracket(This game might draw 10,000 fans, who knows?)….Some other key games and these are attention-grabbers with Mountain Heritage at Reidsville, Havelock at Western Alamance(going to be tough to fit into that stadium with SRO, as in Standing Room Only and Squeeze-in Room Only), Cornelius Hough at Mallard Creek, Charlotte Vance at Charlotte Harding, and there will be more, but those games reached out and grabbed us on this Saturday Morning Rewind….

Here is one wild Friday Night Finish score for you….Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Northeastern 52….

Time to be looking toward the links…..

CLICK HERE for David Justice for the News and Record on Eastern Guilford’s win at Clayton….

“Sometimes you get in the playoffs and get into a game out of character for your team, and you just have to find a way to win,” Eastern Guilford coach Doug Robertson said after the thrilling classic in Johnston County. “It turned out that we made one more play to score, and then the defense made one more stop. We found a way to advance.”

CLICK HERE on tough loss for Page at Mallard Creek with Joe Sirera from the News and Record….

“We knew it was going to be challenging for both offenses,” said Page coach Jared Rolfes. “They hit one big play and that was it.”