Freddy Johnson(Greensboro Day School), Approaches Milestone Win #1000:Today GDS vs. Charlotte Vance at WS Reynolds HS(4:30pm)

Freddy Johnson, Approaches Milestone Win #1000

Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Day School’s Boys Basketball Coach, Freddy Johnson, is working towards his 1,000th career win with his next victory. On Tuesday, November 21, the GDS boys’ basketball team defeated Charlotte Latin for Coach Johnson’s 999th career win. With the next victory, Coach Johnson will become the 20th high school boys’ basketball coach to reach this milestone.

The Bengals compete against Zebulon B. Vance High School at RJ Reynolds High School in Winston Salem on Saturday, November 25 at 4:30 p.m. Saturday’s game could potentially be win #1000. If not, the team will play again on Tuesday, November 28 at Providence Day School at 6:30 p.m.