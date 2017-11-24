Danny Pigge’s Pigskin Preview for Round Three of the NCHSAA Football Playoffs with the Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

Danny Pigge’s Pigskin Preview

Danny Pigge LUTCF Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial….336.819.5706/danny.pigge@ampf.com

Start planning for a brilliant future. Take the 3-Minute Confident Retirement® check.

*****Games for tonight, with two Guilford County teams, still chasing Championship dreams….*****

4-AA West:#4 Page(11-1) at #1 Mallard Creek(12-0)

3-AA East:#4 Eastern Guilford(11-2) at #1 Clayton(13-0)

We will have Kris Walser and Coach Daryl Steele at the Page-Mallard Creek game on GreensboroSports Radio 2…Pregame around 7pm with the kickoff set for 7:30…This will be our web site’s Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Game of the Week Part II with Kris and the coach on GreensboroSports Radio 2….

Dennis White tonight in Clayton, for the Eastern Guilford vs. Clayton Comets game….Clayton #1 seed and EG a #4, but when you get this far in playoffs, not sure if that really matters that much…Anybody’s game when you get this deep, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see #11 Cape Fear go into Wilmington, and beat #2 New Hanover on the other side of the 3-AA East bracket tonight….Dennis White tonight with #4 EG going after #1 Clayton on GreensboroSports Radio…..

Dennis White on GreensboroSports Radio with the Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week Part I tonight and you can get both games tonight when you Click On here at the site with Kris and ‘The Coach’ and Dennis White tonight, all here at GreensboroSports.com, on

GreensboroSports Radio….

We are looking and hoping for both Guilford County teams to win tonight and for both teams it will come down to the play of their quarterbacks…Dominique Graves, the senior for Eastern Guilford and Javondre Paige, the sophomore from Page HS…

Both QB’s will have to have to be on their games tonight and will need to have their best, if not near their best, games of the season…..

Page and Eastern Guilford will both have to have outstanding defensive efforts in these games to be successful and those D’s will have to be making all of the key tackles and forcing at least some turnovers tonight…Got to get a great effort from both schools’ linebacking corps and that could be the key to the “D” for both squads…The LB’s set the tone for both EG and Page….EG plays a 4-4 defense, so you know the Wildcats like to keep everything in front of them….Page has LB’s that cover the field sideline-to-sideline and again, the middle of those two defenses is going to crucial for success…

Page has a load of wide outs that Paige can throw to and for Eastern the key is to protect the QB Graves and give him the chance to do what he does best; run, run, run, run….Have Christian McMullen shred and loosen up that Clayton defense and give Graves a chance to run downhill and keep the chains moving….Clayton has a highly recruited defensive lineman Savion Jackson and EG will need to be aware of where he is at all times…

Go with both EG and Page to win tonight, even though they are both #4’s and with that being said, on the other side of the Page-Mallard Creek 4-AA bracket, you have #6 Myers Park(12-1) hosting #7 Cornileus Hough(10-3)…If the football heavens decided to open up tonight, we could see both Page and Eastern Guilford, back home next Friday night for Round 4…Page needs to take care of the Mallard Creek Mavericks and Eastern Guilford must hurdle over the Clayton Comets….

Keep up with our teams tonight here at the site and Don Moore will have the Murphy Wainer Scoreboard rolling tonight with scores coming in from games all over the state and all up and down, and inside and out of the NHCSAA Brackets…..

Don Moore tonight, here at the site, GreensboroSports.com, with the Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Scoreboard and Dennis White here tonight and GreensboroSports Radio, along with Kris and ‘The Coach’, on GreensboroSports Radio….