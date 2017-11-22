Ragsdale Tiger Indoor Track Opens Strong
Courtesy of Ragsdale AD Brian Herndon
Ragsdale’s Women’s and Men’s Indoor Track teams were victorious last night! Great job Coach Chase Cochran and Indoor Track.
Results below:
State Qualifiers are:
Kaitlin McGoogan – Shotput
Bryce Anthony – 55mH
Destiny Wallace – 55m
Boys 4×200 – (Thomas, Martin, Garris, Anthony)
**BRYCE ANTHONY had an HUGE NIGHT!!! He contributed 34 points to the score tonight. He was 1st in the 55mH, 2nd in Shotput, 3rd in 500m and 1st in 4×200! What a night!
Athlete PR Event Time/Distance Kaitlin McGoogan PR 55m 7.85 Kaitlin McGoogan SQ Shotput 36-4 Bryce Anthony PR/SQ 55mH 8.06 Bryce Anthony PR Shotput 36-2 Myshawn Garris PR 300m 39.04 Ransome Cope PR 3200m 12:16.2 Destiny Wallace PR/SQ 55m 7.34 Yah-Zehria Berry PR 55m 8.13 Yah-Zehria Berry PR 300m 48.44 Yah-Zehria Berry PR LJ 14-8 Folaside Ademosal PR 55m 8.62 Folaside Ademosal PR 300m 50.9 Folaside Ademosal PR LJ 8'9" Elena Oglesby PR 500m 01:40.0 Kennedy Williams PR 500m 02:10.3 Jaidin Thomas PR 55m 6.71 Trevonte Pratt PR 55m 6.77 Spencer Martin PR 55m 6.8 Jaidin Thomas PR 300m 37.6 Cory Cardona PR 55m 7.12
Cory Cardona
PR
300m
39.4
Lyann Le
PR
1000m
03:14.6
Debbie Morakinyo
PR
1000m
03:51.9
Debbie Morakinyo
PR
3200m
14:06
Joelle Oats
PR
1000m
4:18
Joelle Oats
PR
3200m
7:08
Cheyena Hardy
PR
LJ
13-2
Justin Hall
PR
1000m
3:09
Justin Hall
PR
1600m
5:52
Ahmad Faye
PR
500m
1:45
Mathew Marston
PR
1000m
3:32
Mathew Marston
PR
1600m
5:49
Kevin Valdes
PR
3200m
13:59
Mark Scott
PR
1600m
5:20
Jared Novas
PR
500m
1:19
Jared Novas
PR
3200m
12:15.3
Josh Osorio
PR
3200m
12:28
Rahem Kirkman
PR
HJ
5’2″
Rahem Kirkman
PR
LJ
17-8
Rahem Kirkman
PR
TJ
38-10
Nigel Norfleet
PR
LJ
17-8.25
Nigel Norfleet
PR
TJ
37-7.5
Brandon Nguyen
PR
Shotput
30-9.5
Christopher Coke
PR/SQ
Shotput
12-4.5
Christopher Coke
SQ
55mwc
21.19
IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER!
