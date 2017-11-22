Ragsdale Tiger Indoor Track Opens Strong

Courtesy of Ragsdale AD Brian Herndon

Ragsdale’s Women’s and Men’s Indoor Track teams were victorious last night! Great job Coach Chase Cochran and Indoor Track.

Results below:

State Qualifiers are:

Kaitlin McGoogan – Shotput

Bryce Anthony – 55mH

Destiny Wallace – 55m

Boys 4×200 – (Thomas, Martin, Garris, Anthony)

**BRYCE ANTHONY had an HUGE NIGHT!!! He contributed 34 points to the score tonight. He was 1st in the 55mH, 2nd in Shotput, 3rd in 500m and 1st in 4×200! What a night!

Athlete PR Event Time/Distance Kaitlin McGoogan PR 55m 7.85 Kaitlin McGoogan SQ Shotput 36-4 Bryce Anthony PR/SQ 55mH 8.06 Bryce Anthony PR Shotput 36-2 Myshawn Garris PR 300m 39.04 Ransome Cope PR 3200m 12:16.2 Destiny Wallace PR/SQ 55m 7.34 Yah-Zehria Berry PR 55m 8.13 Yah-Zehria Berry PR 300m 48.44 Yah-Zehria Berry PR LJ 14-8 Folaside Ademosal PR 55m 8.62 Folaside Ademosal PR 300m 50.9 Folaside Ademosal PR LJ 8'9" Elena Oglesby PR 500m 01:40.0 Kennedy Williams PR 500m 02:10.3 Jaidin Thomas PR 55m 6.71 Trevonte Pratt PR 55m 6.77 Spencer Martin PR 55m 6.8 Jaidin Thomas PR 300m 37.6 Cory Cardona PR 55m 7.12

Cory Cardona

PR

300m

39.4

Lyann Le

PR

1000m

03:14.6

Debbie Morakinyo

PR

1000m

03:51.9

Debbie Morakinyo

PR

3200m

14:06

Joelle Oats

PR

1000m

4:18

Joelle Oats

PR

3200m

7:08

Cheyena Hardy

PR

LJ

13-2

Justin Hall

PR

1000m

3:09

Justin Hall

PR

1600m

5:52

Ahmad Faye

PR

500m

1:45

Mathew Marston

PR

1000m

3:32

Mathew Marston

PR

1600m

5:49

Kevin Valdes

PR

3200m

13:59

Mark Scott

PR

1600m

5:20

Jared Novas

PR

500m

1:19

Jared Novas

PR

3200m

12:15.3

Josh Osorio

PR

3200m

12:28

Rahem Kirkman

PR

HJ

5’2″

Rahem Kirkman

PR

LJ

17-8

Rahem Kirkman

PR

TJ

38-10

Nigel Norfleet

PR

LJ

17-8.25

Nigel Norfleet

PR

TJ

37-7.5

Brandon Nguyen

PR

Shotput

30-9.5

Christopher Coke

PR/SQ

Shotput

12-4.5

Christopher Coke

SQ

55mwc

21.19

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER!