Ragsdale Tiger Indoor Track Opens Strong

Posted by Andy Durham on November 22, 2017 at 11:34 am

Courtesy of Ragsdale AD Brian Herndon

Ragsdale’s Women’s and Men’s Indoor Track teams were victorious last night! Great job Coach Chase Cochran and Indoor Track.

Results below:

State Qualifiers are:
Kaitlin McGoogan – Shotput
Bryce Anthony – 55mH
Destiny Wallace – 55m
Boys 4×200 – (Thomas, Martin, Garris, Anthony)

**BRYCE ANTHONY had an HUGE NIGHT!!! He contributed 34 points to the score tonight. He was 1st in the 55mH, 2nd in Shotput, 3rd in 500m and 1st in 4×200! What a night!

Athlete           PR     Event   Time/Distance
Kaitlin McGoogan  PR     55m     7.85
Kaitlin McGoogan  SQ     Shotput 36-4
Bryce Anthony     PR/SQ  55mH    8.06
Bryce Anthony     PR     Shotput 36-2
Myshawn Garris    PR     300m    39.04
Ransome Cope      PR     3200m   12:16.2
Destiny Wallace   PR/SQ  55m     7.34
Yah-Zehria Berry  PR     55m     8.13
Yah-Zehria Berry  PR     300m    48.44
Yah-Zehria Berry  PR     LJ      14-8
Folaside Ademosal PR     55m     8.62
Folaside Ademosal PR     300m    50.9
Folaside Ademosal PR     LJ      8'9"
Elena Oglesby     PR     500m    01:40.0
Kennedy Williams  PR     500m    02:10.3
Jaidin Thomas     PR     55m     6.71
Trevonte Pratt    PR     55m     6.77
Spencer Martin    PR     55m     6.8
Jaidin Thomas     PR     300m    37.6
Cory Cardona      PR     55m     7.12

Cory Cardona
PR
300m
39.4

Lyann Le
PR
1000m
03:14.6

Debbie Morakinyo
PR
1000m
03:51.9

Debbie Morakinyo
PR
3200m
14:06

Joelle Oats
PR
1000m
4:18

Joelle Oats
PR
3200m
7:08

Cheyena Hardy
PR
LJ
13-2

Justin Hall
PR
1000m
3:09

Justin Hall
PR
1600m
5:52

Ahmad Faye
PR
500m
1:45

Mathew Marston
PR
1000m
3:32

Mathew Marston
PR
1600m
5:49

Kevin Valdes
PR
3200m
13:59

Mark Scott
PR
1600m
5:20

Jared Novas
PR
500m
1:19

Jared Novas
PR
3200m
12:15.3

Josh Osorio
PR
3200m
12:28

Rahem Kirkman
PR
HJ
5’2″

Rahem Kirkman
PR
LJ
17-8

Rahem Kirkman
PR
TJ
38-10

Nigel Norfleet
PR
LJ
17-8.25

Nigel Norfleet
PR
TJ
37-7.5

Brandon Nguyen
PR
Shotput
30-9.5

Christopher Coke
PR/SQ
Shotput
12-4.5

Christopher Coke
SQ
55mwc
21.19

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER!

