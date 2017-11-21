Game Report on Dudley-Durham Hillside Boys Basketball:Thomas, Wright and Wynn help push the Panthers to win and ‘Big Boulware’ had 9 tonight
Final:Dudley 62, Durham Hillside 61
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Dudley 14 18 15 15 62 Hillside 12 12 18 19 61
DUDLEY
Darien Wynn 19pts
Kevon Wright 10
Cam Thomas 10
Tim Boulware 9
Mahlik Lowe 5
Tavon Cameron 3
Isaiah Staton-Ray 3
Jvonte Hines 3
HILLSIDE
Traylen Warren 8
Xavier Young 14
Tyson Slayer 7
Damon Sander 8
Rod Bailey 5
Trayvon Goodwin 5
TJ Hargrove 4
Ja’lyn Mcintosh 2
Drake Thompson 2
Deondre Brown 6
Courtesy of:
Josh Prince
Dudley Math Department
Asst. Men’s Basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.