Game Report on Dudley-Durham Hillside Boys Basketball:Thomas, Wright and Wynn help push the Panthers to win and ‘Big Boulware’ had 9 tonight

November 21, 2017

Final:Dudley 62, Durham Hillside 61

            Q1    Q2     Q3     Q4     F
Dudley      14    18     15     15     62
Hillside    12     12     18    19     61

DUDLEY
Darien Wynn 19pts
Kevon Wright 10
Cam Thomas 10
Tim Boulware 9
Mahlik Lowe 5
Tavon Cameron 3
Isaiah Staton-Ray 3
Jvonte Hines 3

HILLSIDE
Traylen Warren 8
Xavier Young 14
Tyson Slayer 7
Damon Sander 8
Rod Bailey 5
Trayvon Goodwin 5
TJ Hargrove 4
Ja’lyn Mcintosh 2
Drake Thompson 2
Deondre Brown 6

Courtesy of:
Josh Prince
Dudley Math Department
Asst. Men’s Basketball

