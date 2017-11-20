Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 11/20-11/25/17:Wrestling on Tuesday at Chapel Hill

Monday, November 20
6:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball T Wingate Andrews High School Away

Tuesday, November 21
5:00 PM Boys Varsity Wrestling Chapel Hill High School Quad Away
6:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Southeast Guilford High School Away
7:00 PM Coed Varsity Swimming Southwest Guilford High School Home

Wednesday, November 22
No events scheduled

Thursday, November 23
No events scheduled

Friday, November 24
No events scheduled

Saturday, November 25
No events scheduled

