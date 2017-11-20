Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 11/20-11/25/17:Wrestling on Tuesday at Chapel Hill
Monday, November 20
6:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball T Wingate Andrews High School Away
Tuesday, November 21
5:00 PM Boys Varsity Wrestling Chapel Hill High School Quad Away
6:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Southeast Guilford High School Away
7:00 PM Coed Varsity Swimming Southwest Guilford High School Home
Wednesday, November 22
No events scheduled
Thursday, November 23
No events scheduled
Friday, November 24
No events scheduled
Saturday, November 25
No events scheduled
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.