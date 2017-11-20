Local Pros and how did it go for them in the Show(NFL) on Sunday???:Biggest day of the season for Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) 12 receptions/159 yards/2 TD’s

Local Pros and how they did in the show(NFL) on Sunday(11/19/17) in this, “The Season of ’17”

*****Former Guilford County football players/area football players and how it went for them on Sunday in the NFL…..*****

WR Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/Cal) Allen with 12 receptions/Targeted 13 times for 159 yards/2 TD’s and 1 run for 3 yards on Sunday vs. Buffalo….Biggest day of the year/season, by far for Keenan Allen…../Season for Allen:56 receptions/Targeted 92 times for 755 yards/3 TD’s…

LB Christian McCain(Northern Guilford HS/Cal)…As far as we can tell, did not play for the LA Chargers on Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills…

RB Tarik Cohen(Bunn HS/N.C. A&T)….Cohen with 9 carries for 44 yards/1 TD, 4 pass receptions for 15 yards, 5 Kickoff Returns for 120 yards….Total of 179 yards vs. the Detroit Lions…

DL D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) for Houston Texans on Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals, with 1 Total Tackle(solo) on Sunday.

DB Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews HS/Clemson)….Houston Texan had 2 Tackles/both were solos on Sunday in Texans’ win over the Arizona Cardinals.

DB David Amerson(Dudley HS/N.C. State) No David Amerson in the lineup for the Oakland Raiders on Sunday vs. New England…

DL Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale/UNC Charlotte)….Larry did on Sunday for the Browns vs. Jacksonville with 5 Tackles/3 Solo Tackles and 1/2 TFL…

TE Eric Ebron(Smith HS/UNC)…..Eric Ebron with Detroit Lions with 4 receptions for 49 yards in the Lions’ win over over the Bears…Was targeted 7 times….

DE William Hayes(High Point Andrews/Winston-Salem State University)…William Hayes had 3 Tackles with 1 Solo, 1 TFL and 1 QB hit on Sunday for his Miami Dolphins, in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick….

WR Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/Cal) No receptions for Harris for the Redskins vs. Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and Kirk Cousins better go find Maurice Harris and get him back in there or go find Ark Monk, Don Warren, Gary Clark, Ricky Sanders, or somebody right quick….

DL Brandon Banks(Southwest Guilford HS/Charlotte) had been called up from the Washington Redskins practice squad, but did not see him in there for the ‘Skins on Sunday vs. New Orleans…

RB T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/UNC) on the DL and still not back yet for the Arizona Cardinals…Should be back soon and they sure could use him….

RB James Summers(Page HS/East Carolina) on the Practice/Taxi squad for the Arizona Cardinals…

*****Was seeing that James Summers was released by the Cardinals on September 11…….*****A good man and James Summers still looking for work in the NFL…..

P/K Kasey Redfern(Ragsdale HS/Wofford) on the DL for the Detroit Lions…..Done for the year/season….

*****Kelvin Benjamin(Carolina Panthers/now with the Buffalo Bills) 1 reception for 20 yards on Sunday and then he took a hit and Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday there is no ligament damage to WR Kelvin Benjamin’s knee. “We’re still looking at the rest of it,” he said. Benjamin was carted to the locker room during Sunday’s game against the Chargers.*****