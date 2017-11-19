College Women’s Basketball Final: Guilford 80, La Roche 41

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Lauren Ramsey scored a team-high 18 points as Guilford College dominated La Roche College, 80-41, on Sunday afternoon. The contest was the final game of the Daly Seven Tip-off Classic.

Ramsey, who was 7-of-9 shooting, led four Quakers who tallied in double digits. Julie Carini and Monell Dunlap both recorded 13 points. Miracle Walterscontributed 11 points for Guilford (1-1).

La Roche led after the first quarter, 9-8. The Quakers, however, outscored the Redhawks 23-6 in the second period and held a 31-15 edge at halftime. GC outscored the visitors by 10 points in the third quarter, and had a 13-point advantage in the final period.

Guilford shot 49-percent (30-61) and held La Roche to 24-percent shooting (16-67). The home club led in rebounding, 48-45. The Quakers forced 21 turnovers and had only 11 miscues. GC had 18 assists to the Redhawks’ six.

Jenna Cole tallied a game-best 19 points to lead La Roche (0-2). She was 6-of-10 shooting and made all six of her free throws.

Hardin Simmons won the Daly Seven Tip-off Classic after winning its two games. HSU’s Danie Mabry (MVP) and Addison Garcia were named to the tournament team. Also named to the team were Guilford’s Ramsey, Cole of La Roche and Kirstie King of Meredith College.

The Quakers host North Carolina Wesleyan on Tuesday (11/21) at 7:30 p.m.