High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Looking back at last evening’s game and ahead to the open road

Again let’s get this straight from the start, last night’s finals for our locals as we rewind……Page 41, Providence 14/Eastern Guilford 44, DH Conley 29/Wilmington New Hanover 38, Dudley 21 and AC Reynolds 21, Southwest Guilford 7….

Now our guys will be hitting the road next Friday night with Page(11-1) going to Mallard Creek(12-0) and Eastern Guilford(11-2) traveling to Clayton(13-0)…Clayton defeated Cleveland 40-35 last night, while Mallard Creek knocked off North Mecklenburg, 41-33…..

Two teams left in the hunt from Guilford County and both will be on the road, next Friday night…..

There were a few games last night that made you raise your eyebrows and then go HMMMMM……..

Are you with me now???

Cornelius Hough beating West Forsyth 41-34, sure got my attention and it wasn’t the score, it was the fact that unbeaten West Forsyth got taken out, early in the playoffs and the Titans were a number 2 seed…This is the equivalent to them losing in the First Round, since they had a bye last week…It got me going HMMMMM, but it did not really surprise me when I saw Cape Fear took out previously undefeated Lee County and now who knows, Cape Fear may be ready to make a run through Wilmington New Hanover next week…

Glenn was (10-1) coming into Friday’s games and the Bobcats fell to Charlotte Vance 35-34, Glenn looking strong coming in and they did not win, and they won’t play again, in 2017….Glenn was extremely strong in the regular season and they came into Round Two after a bye in Round One….Vance can be tough on you and they were pretty tough last night, as we look back here in ‘The Rewind’…

Just so you would know, Hickory Ridge(11-2) topped South Caldwell, now (1-11), 55-28, in Hudson last night….#2 seed falls at home, and this one was raising eyebrows for other reasons….On the East side of the 4-A bracket, previously unbeaten Cardinal Gibbons fell to Heritage 34-6….

And while we are on a small roll here, here is another one, this one coming from the 4-AA West bracket with Myers Park ending Matthews Butler’s season, 28-24….In that 4-AA West bracket, both Butler and West Forsyth, gone and West was #2 and Butler was the #3 seed….

Some eye-openers here as we work on ‘The Rewind’….

More on the way and our links are up next….

Let’s line up and load up the Links on ‘The Rewind’…..

