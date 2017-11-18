Greensboro Day School 61-43 over Southlake Christian in boys basketball:GDS Bengals now (6-0) and Coach Johnson just 2 wins away from 1,000

Posted by Andy Durham on November 18, 2017 at 11:48 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Greensboro Day School 61, Southlake Christian 43
GDS now at (6-0)
Greensboro Day School coach Freddy Johnson now with his coaching record at (998-283) in 40 seasons…Now just 2 wins shy of 1,000…

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

CAPTCHA

*

home top