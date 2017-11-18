Greensboro Day School 61-43 over Southlake Christian in boys basketball:GDS Bengals now (6-0) and Coach Johnson just 2 wins away from 1,000
Greensboro Day School 61, Southlake Christian 43
GDS now at (6-0)
Greensboro Day School coach Freddy Johnson now with his coaching record at (998-283) in 40 seasons…Now just 2 wins shy of 1,000…
