Friday Night Finish:Dominique Graves makes a great case for Guilford County MVP Tonight with 5 TD’s on the ground

Five TD’s on the ground and well over 200 yards rushing and Dominique Graves, from Eastern Guilford High School, made a great case for him being named 2017 Guilford County High School Football MVP on Friday night, as he led his EG Wildcats to their 44-29 victory over DH Conley….

To many local fans, DH Conley with their record-setting quarterback Holton Ahlers, came into Gibsonville as the favored team on Friday evening, but the difference in the ball game was the play of Eastern Guilford’s QB, Domnique Graves…

Coming out of that Third Round NCHSAA 3-AA East game on Friday night, Dominique Graves is “The Man”….

The kid was going to town and he a long run of somewhere in the neighborhood of 85 yards and he took that run up the middle, broke slightly to the outside and then Graves was Gone….By the time Graves hit the third level of the DH Conley defense, Graves was the only man in town and he was GONE…….

Dominique Graves dominated this football game…..Graves was way faster than Ahlers(DH Conley QB) and Graves showed he could manage a top-level football team and he was able to manage the game, as the master controller, and this showed and made Dominique Graves the man that should be the MVP for Guilford County high school football…

Graves has a very good supporting cast, with Christian McMullen running strong and Zach Milton making key catches/receptions and with the talent Eastern Guilford has on hand, this should be EG’s time to win it all and when it comes to naming and somebody winning the MVP award, Dominique Graves should be your man…

Graves will take his EG Wildcat team to Clayton next Friday night and we will see if EG can find some way to defeat Clayton and then maybe EG can come back home and face Cape Fear for the NCHSAA 3-AA Eastern Title, in Round Four, of the playoffs….

As of Friday November 17, 2017, Dominique Graves is your 2017 Guilford County high school football MVP…..The kid has worked hard and it shows in the numbers that Graves is grabbing and if things continue, Graves should be grabbing that MVP Trophy, as his college teams go at it on Saturday…………

Graves has some kind of O-line up front opening holes that men of all levels of football could be running through and with Kendyl Graves, Eric Walker, Henderson, Wesley Alderman and others opening those holes, EG with Graves at the helm, could be running for a lot more yards in the 2017 playoffs…

Let’s hear it for Graves for the Guilford County high school football MVP and how many people are with me on this one?????