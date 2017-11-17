HPU Men’s Basketball Hosts The Citadel for Military Appreciation Day

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Millis Center – High Point, N.C.

RECORDS: High Point (1-1), The Citadel (1-2)

SERIES RECORD: Series tied, 2-2

LAST MEETING: High Point won, 80-72 in overtime, on Nov. 26, 2011 in the Millis Center

LIVE STATS: Click here

VIDEO: Big South Network

LIVE AUDIO: High Point Panthers Radio Network

GAME NOTES: Click here

HIGH POINT, N.C.— The High Point University men’s basketball team hosts The Citadel on Saturday (Nov. 18) at 2 p.m. Saturday will be Military Appreciation Day at the Millis Center.

The Panthers will also be holding a canned food drive and the donated food will be delivered to Life on Lexington to aide those in need this holiday season.

Kevin Burke and Stafford Stephenson will be back on the call on the High Point Panthers Radio Network on Saturday, with pre-game coverage beginning approximately at 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big South Network, with Ford Martin bringing the play-by-play and Kevin McMahon providing color commentary.

PAW PRINTS

• This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the two programs. The series is tied 2-2 and the home team has won the previous four meetings, including the last meeting in 2011, an 80-72 overtime win for the Panthers.

• The Panthers are coming off an 84-53 loss at Tennessee on Tuesday night in Knoxville. Sophomore Jahaad Proctor had a game-high 17 points, while junior Andre Fox added 14. Both Panthers had three 3-point field goals. HPU outscored the Vols, 40-32, in the second half.

• Freshman Justyn Mutts blocked three shots at Tennessee, the most by a Panther freshman since John Brown swiped three attempts against Winthrop on Jan. 5, 2013 in Rock Hill, S.C.

• Senior Jordan Whitehead has started the first two games of his HPU career this season and had a career-high six points and four rebounds at Tennessee on Nov. 14. Whitehead currently has played 45 minutes and scored 10 points in 2017-18 and needs six minutes and three points to match his career totals coming into this season (51 minutes, 13 points).

• In the season opening 100-66 win over William & Mary on Nov. 10, the Purple & White shot 60.7 percent (37-61) from the field, which was the eighth-best shooting night in HPU’s Division I history and third-best against a Division I opponent.

• With 100 points against the Tribe, the Panthers reached the triple-digit mark for the first time since against UVA-Wise (111-74) on Dec. 13, 2015 and the first time against a Division I opponent in regulation since VMI (109-92) on Feb. 24, 2007.

• Sophomore Jahaad Proctor tallied 28 points in his Panther debut against W&M, including 6-of-7 from 3-point range, six assists and five rebounds. His 3-point field goal percentage of .857 is tied for the 4th-best in school history with Lorenzo Cugini against Campbell (also 6-of-7) on Jan. 10, 2015.

• Proctor’s 28 points were the most for a Panther in his first game since John Brown netted 28 against UNCG on Nov. 9, 2012. Brown went on to be an All-American and Big South Player and Defensive Player of the Year for HPU.

• The season opener against William & Mary was the first game High Point has had two players with 20 or more points since Jan. 14, 2015 when John Brown and Adam Weary each had 23 against Gardner-Webb. Proctor led all scorers with 28 points, while Fox added 22.

HISTORY vs. THE CITADEL

This is the fifth meeting between HPU and The Citadel. The series is tied 2-2 with all four teams winning at home. The Panthers won the last meeting, 80-72 in overtime, on Nov. 26, 2011.

HISTORY vs. SOCON OPPONENTS

The Panthers are 74-51 (.592) all-time against current members of the Southern Conference. The Panthers most common opponents are Western Carolina (40-23), VMI (13-10) and UNCG (10-2). In addition to the long-time series with WCU during the NAIA days, HPU and VMI clashed often over the past decade during VMI’s tenure in the Big South. Last season, the Panthers faced two SoCon opponents, defeating UNCG, 63-57, before falling at Western Carolina, 70-65.

HISTORY vs. COACH BAUCOM

The Panthers were 9-9 against VMI when they were apart of the Big South and coached by current Citadel head coach Duggar Baucom. HPU head coach Scott Cherry lost the first five meetings against Baucom-coached teams, but has won three out of the last four, including the last meeting 70-67 on Feb. 26, 2014 in the Millis Center.

A LOOK AT THE BULLDOGS (1-2)

The Citadel is one of the fastest-pace teams in the country and comes to town with a 1-2 record after falling at North Carolina A&T, 92-73, Wednesday night. Preston Parks leads the Bulldogs with 16.0 points per game, while Tariq Simmons adds 14.0 points per contest. Quayson Williams and Rob Johnson are the team’s leaders on the boards, averaging 5.7 rebounds a game.

NEXT UP

The Panthers will host Methodist on Tuesday (Nov. 21). Tip-off at the Millis Center is scheduled for 8 p.m.