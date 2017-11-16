Jacob Crutchfield and Jaylin Gamble(Smith HS) basketball signings with Fayetteville State noted in the Fayetteville Observer
from Sammy Batten at the Fayetteville Observer at www.fayobserver.com:
Fayetteville State added a big man and a point guard from the same high school team to its future roster during college basketball’s early signing period.
Second-year FSU coach Ken Spencer confirmed Friday both 6-foot-8 center Jaylin Gamble and 6-foot point guard Jacob Crutchfield from Greensboro Smith have signed national letters of intent to play for the Broncos in 2018-19. The duo committed to the Broncos during college basketball’s early signing period that ran from Nov. 8-15.
“For us, an NCAA Division II team, to get two of the best guys in the state to sign early is really big,? Spencer said. “It’s a credit to the work our assistant coaches put in because they are out there competing with the N.C. A&Ts, Campbell, UNC Pembroke and all the others. These guys were both priorities for us.?
