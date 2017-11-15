Oak Ridge Military Academy Boys Soccer End of Season Awards

The CAASC has announced the All State Teams for Boys Soccer. ORMA was well represented on the teams.

Jake Kelley – a junior defender was named 1st Team All State

Hunter Collins – a senior striker was named 2nd Team All State

Benji Javkhlan – a senior goalkeeper was named 2nd Team All State

Wynton Anderson-Handy – a junior midfielder was named 2nd Team All State

ORMA boys soccer finished the season 12 – 2 and were co-champions of the Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference regular season and conference tournament champions.

Congrats to Coach Gary Holbrook and all the award winners on a job well done!

Submitted by: Bobby Allison

Athletic Director

Oak Ridge Military Academy