Oak Ridge Military Academy Boys Soccer End of Season Awards
The CAASC has announced the All State Teams for Boys Soccer. ORMA was well represented on the teams.
Jake Kelley – a junior defender was named 1st Team All State
Hunter Collins – a senior striker was named 2nd Team All State
Benji Javkhlan – a senior goalkeeper was named 2nd Team All State
Wynton Anderson-Handy – a junior midfielder was named 2nd Team All State
ORMA boys soccer finished the season 12 – 2 and were co-champions of the Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference regular season and conference tournament champions.
Congrats to Coach Gary Holbrook and all the award winners on a job well done!
Submitted by: Bobby Allison
Athletic Director
Oak Ridge Military Academy
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.