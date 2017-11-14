Game Report on Grimsley at Smith HS Boys Basketball
Smith vs Grimsley
Smith-82
Grimsley-71
Smith- 13(1st) 24(2nd) 15(3rd) 30(4th)=82 Grimsley- 12(1st) 16(2nd) 19(3rd) 24(4th)=71
Smith scorers
Camren Hayes-24 points 7 assists
Jordan Williams-4 points
Jacob Crutchfield-17 points
Isaiah Bigelow-17 points
Silas Mason- 1 Point
Terence Burris- 1 Point
Jaylin Gamble-9 points 7 rebounds
Jaylan Gainey- 9 points 11 blocks 12 rebounds
Grimsley scorers
D. Reaper- 25
R. Lesane-4
J. White- 10
N. Cotton- 7
J. Gibson-6
J. Williams-2
A. Flowers- 16
Jackson Williams-1
