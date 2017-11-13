Second Round NCHSAA Football Playoff Game (11-17-17)/Friday with Providence @ Page High School
On Friday 11-17-17, Page will host Providence High School (Charlotte) in the 2nd round of the NCHSAA 4AA Football playoffs.
Game time is 7:30 PM. Admission is $7.00 and since this is a NCHSAA playoff game, Page Red Saber Season Tickets will not be good for this game.
The “Athletic VIP Parking Passes” will still be honored for this game.
Page will not be selling pre-sale tickets, but for your convenience there is a “Go Fan” online option for purchase tickets (ticket price plus a small surcharge added). https://gofan.co/app/events/18266
The admission gates will open at 5:30 PM.
