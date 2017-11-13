Former N.C. A&T head coach and Wake Forest assistant basketball coach Jeff Capel Jr. has passed away:ALS takes out Coach Capel

Jeff Capel was one heck of a basketball coach…On the high school level at Pinecrest High School, he was an assistant coach at Wake Forest University, the head basketball coach at N.C. A&T State University, the head coach at Old Dominion University, the head coach at Fayetteville State University, the head coach of the Fayetteville team in the NBA D League, and an assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets….

Coach Jeff Capel passed away today at age 64….Gone way too soon and leaving us, as a victim of ALS….The disease, known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, attacks the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no known cure….

Coach Capel took the N.C. A&T Aggies to the NCAA tournament, he also took the Old Dominion Monarchs to the NCAA tournament, he had 20-win seasons at Fayetteville State and his sons, Jeff Capel III and Jason Capel were successful basketball players in high school and college and they went on to become college basketball coaches just like their dad…..

I met Jeff Capel back in the day at the Western Sizzlin Steak House on High Point Road and we were there for the Wake Forest basketball luncheon and Jeff Capel really struck me as a good man, and a man that was on his way up on the basketball field of coaching, and that proved to be true….

Coach Capel’s son Jason was a starter, as an eighth-grader, at the Greensboro Day School, for Coach Freddy Johnson back in the day….

Jeff Capel Jr., gone at age 64 and RIP Coach Capel, and you will be remembered as a coach and a man that gave his all to the sport he loved and respected….

CLICK HERE to read more on Coach Capel’s passing, at the Fayetteville Observer…..