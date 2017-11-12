Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS) “catch” creating a pop coming out of Redskins-Vikings’ game

Some kind of catch today by Maurice Harris, from NoRthern Guilford High School and he was just added to the Redskins’ active roster, up from the practice squad this week and here is some of the pop coming in off of Twitter on the almost unbelievable catch….

Some are calling it ‘The Catch of the Year’….

NFL Catch of the Year by Redskins practice squadder Maurice Harris, one-handed while falling inside the pylon for a TD. Uh-oh, Cousins has a new weapon out of nowhere.