College Women’s Swimming Results – Guilford Falls to Greensboro and Emory & Henry
EMORY, Va. – Guilford College dropped a pair of Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s swimming decisions Saturday in a meet hosted by Emory & Henry College. The host Wasps scored a 143-21 victory over the Quakers and Greensboro College pulled out a 62-43 victory. Emory & Henry claimed a 136-34 win over Greensboro.
Sophomore Carolyn O’Halloran (Summerfield, N.C./Bishop McGuinness) highlighted the Quakers’ effort. She placed second in the 100-meter freestyle race with a time of one minute, 8.17 seconds, which ranks sixth in school history. Her time in the 200 freestyle (2:31.61) marked the best of her career, fifth-fastest in Guilford history, and placed third in the six-swimmer race. O’Halloran also had a second-place swim in the 50 free with a time of 31.56 seconds.
Katherine Kane turned in a pair of fourth-place finishes. She touched in 2:17.78 in the 100 backstroke and in 2:06.46 in the 100 breaststroke.
Courtney Packer also represented the Quakers and had a fifth-place mark in the 50 freestyle (45.27).
Coach Ashley Cox’s Quakers (2-7, 1-6 ODAC) compete in the Yellow Jacket Invitational December 1-2 in Richmond, Virginia.
