High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Looking back at last night’s Links an looking ahead toward Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs

CLICK HERE for Joe Sirera at the News and Record on last night’s Dudley at Southeast Guilford game…Big night for Dudley QB Gerald Simpson and Big night for ‘Dudley D’ with Shannon, Stewart, Johnson, Davis and more elevating their game…

CLICK HERE for J.P. Mundy at the News and Record for Statesville-Southwest Guilford with defense continuing to be the key for SWG and John Oxce is the force for the Cowboys…

CLICK HERE for Tim Nash at the News and Record on Eastern Guilford-Durham Hillside and Eastern’s offense led by QB Dominique Graves and RB Christian McMullen and again as we have seen in the first two links, Defense was a key for EG….

CLICK HERE for South View at Ragsdale and it sounds like a wild game over in Jamestown last night with the Ragsdale Tigers leading early on, 21-0 and then it was back-and-forth after that…Busy night for Devan Boykin of Ragsdale and did not see any Malachi Maness notes and if availability was limited, then Ragsdale did quite a job making this the game it was….Coming in from reports at WRALSportsFan.com…

CLICK HERE for brief report on Ben L. Smith at Lee County from WRALSportsFan.com and there is some video from the game last night…

CLICK HERE for Northeast Guilford-Eastern Alamance from David Kehrli at the Burlington Times-News….

CLICK HERE for Eastern Guilford-Durham Hillside from Jerome Richard at the Burlington Times-News and a tip of the cap/hat to Kendyl Graves and the job he did for Eastern chasing down and Hillside Hornet runner and saving a touchdown with his tackle and as Graves runs and chases his opponents, he is carrying a body weight of 300 pounds….The kid was a-moving….

CLICK HERE for DH Conley-Northern Guilford from Jordan Anders at the Greenville Daily Reflector…

DH Conley QB Holton Ahlers with 5 TD passes and 1 TD run….“We knew our offense is knocking on all cylinders right now and our defense is playing well,” said Ahlers, who threw for 225 yards. “We knew as a team we’re confident that we can beat anyone, whether it’s a No. 1 seed or whatever seed it is. We’re going in thinking we’re the best team out there.”

DH Conley(11-1) at Eastern Guilford(10-2) next Friday night….

Links looking ahead….

CLICK HERE for Providence(Charlotte) over South Mecklenburg 54-18 and Providence at Page High School next Friday night…Link from Charlotte Observer..

CLICK HERE for a look-in at AC Reynolds in Asheville, with some video and photos from the Citizen-Times in Asheville…

CLICK HERE for the story on Wilmington New Hanover(11-1), the Dudley Panthers’ opponent next Friday night….from the Wilmington Star-News…