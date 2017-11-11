Friday Football Finish:The Four from Guilford County(We have Dudley, Eastern Guilford, Southwest Guilford and Page still in the hunt as we hit Round Two of the ’17 NCAA Playoffs)

It is starting to look like this for our Guilford County Four/Shools, as we hit Round Two of the 2017 NCHSAA Football Playoffs…

Three touchdowns rushing(Gerald Simpson) and no Zareik Rush and the Dudley Panthers(10-2) are not through, they are now on to Round Two of the NHCSAA Playoffs….Dudley(10-2) at Wilmington New Hanover(11-1) next Friday night….Strong effort by Southeast Guilford and the Falcons running game looked the best it has all season with tough running from Baldwin and Caldwell, but SEG will get to the air(with success) when they need those BIG plays late in the game….New Hanover 55-21 past West Brunswick on Friday night…

Eastern Guilford(10-2) gets DH Conley next and the Wildcats will get to see DH Conley QB Holton Ahlers who has been tabbed the top quarterback in North Carolina by many posts and he has posted numbers(over 4,000 Total Yard and 70-plus TD’s) to be back up those Ah’s for Ahlers, but will he be the top QB in McLeansville next Friday night, when Conley visits Eastern Guilford and the ‘Cats fine QB Dominique Graves….This promises to be quite the offensive showcase with EG vs. DHC and this could be one of those ‘can’t miss’ Guilford County Classics….

DH Conley(11-1) at Eastern Guilford(10-2)…..Ahlers vs. Graves and look out for that EG Wildcat defense…DH Conley wins 59-7 over Northern Guilford on Friday…

Sticking to the 3-AA theme, we have our Southwest Guilford Cowboys(9-3) making the trip to AC Reynolds/Asheville Reynolds(11-1) next Friday night….AC Reynolds knocked off WS Parkland 52-6 in Round One and the SWG Cowboys took care of Statesville, 48-0….SWG led at QB by Devin Flowers #1, Mason Chu #2 and Jaren Rainey #3 and we saw Rainey grabbing a pass from Flowers on the Friday Football Fever Show on NEWS 2…

We are always looking for a theme and with our 3-AA Guilford County teams we are facing 3 teams and all three have identical (11-1) records….

Dudley at Wilmington New Hanover(11-1)

Southwest Guilford at Asheville Reynolds(11-1)

DH Conley(11-1) at Eastern Guilford

One more Guilford County team still driving for the 2017 Title next Friday night and that will be the Page Pirates at home, inside Marion Kirby Stadium….Page had the Round One BYE, but they will be busy in Round Two with Charlotte Providence(10-3) coming to Greensboro…Providence in Round One:Providence star running back Julian Boddie scored three first-quarter touchdowns and the host Panthers scored on their first five possessions as they cruised past South Mecklenburg 54-18 in a 4-AA first-round playoff game Friday….Boddie rushed for 100 yards on the night to reach 2,000 yards for the season and was able to rest much of the second half.Page with a tough assignment and that Page Pirate ‘D’ will need to be sure to tie them tight next Friday night….

Providence(10-3) at Page(11-1)……

Go get them in Round Two, our “Guilford County Four”…..

*****A couple of our Guilford County teams dropped nail biters on Friday night as Ragsdale ends up on the short end of a 38-35 loss to South View and Rodney Brewington, while Northeast Guilford sees their season end after a tight 20-13 loss to Eastern Alamamnce…..I do want to see/catch that Box Score on the Ragsdale-South View game…..*****